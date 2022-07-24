Kesha Channels ‘Xena’ In Black Latex Bustier At Comic-Con: Photos

Kesha pulled out all the stops for her appearance at Comic-Con in San Diego on Saturday, July 23. The “Tik Tok” singer, 35, commanded attention in a jaw-dropping outfit that was giving major Xena: Warrior Princess vibes. With the 90s fantasy show starring Lucy Lawless being a fan-favorite amongst the crowd at the annual event, Kesha gave attendees exactly what they wanted!

Rocking a black latex bustier top featuring metal clasps down the front, the Grammy nominee posed for her life on stage to promote her paranormal-themed show Conjuring Kesha, which recently debuted on Discovery +. Kesha got wild with her hairstyle as well, transforming her trademark blonde locks into a singular braid that reached down to her waist. With a smokey eye and red lip, she finished off the look by donning black pants and matching high heels.

Kesha’s new show — which kicked off with six hour-long episodes on July 8 — follows the star and a group of friends (comedian Whitney Cummings, pop star Betty Who and the “Queen of Bounce” Big Freedia) as they investigate various locations claiming to have paranormal activity. “When I’m not onstage, I’m exploring my connection to the supernatural, and I’m bringing along my friends for the whole terrifying trip,” the musician explained in the trailer for the series. “I want to see things I can’t explain and capture evidence never before seen on camera.”

Exploring the unexplained is nothing new for the pop star, as she has been using it in her work as early as 2012. While promoting her album Warrior at that time, Kesha opened up about the paranormal inspiration behind one of her ditties. “I’ve got a song called ‘Supernatural,'” she told Ryan Seacrest, per The Sun. “That song was about having sex with a ghost. I lived in this flop house at Rural Canyon and there was this weird energy that lived there, and it used to keep me at night and wake me up. And it progressed into this dark, sexual spirit. It did scare me, but that’s part of the fun of it.”