‘The Bachelorette’: [SPOILER] Gives Logan A Rose After He Kisses Both Leads On Date

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey proved that their communication is top notch on season 19 of The Bachelorette. They came to their first road block during a group date after-party on the show’s July 18 episode. The ladies chose six men to join them at the after-party, and they both shared a kiss with Logan Palmer during their one-on-one time with him.

Logan spent time with Rachel first, and praised her for how brave she was for coming back on The Bachelorette after her horrible experience on The Bachelor. She was instantly smitten and proved it by kissing him. “My night was disappointing, but I think Logan turned things around,” she gushed. “He’s really, really funny and he really put himself out there today. We have really fun banter and he’s very cute. I really like Logan.”

Gabby felt the same way when Logan gushed over how she always makes people smile, but also recognized that there’s so much more to her than that. Like Rachel, she shared a kiss with the charmer. “Logan and I had a really good conversation,” she admitted. “He’s super fun, very charming. I could see myself giving him a rose.”

View Related Gallery The Bachelorette' Stars: Where All The Final Relationships Stand Today Trista Sutter 'Bridezillas' TV show premiere, New York, USA - 22 Feb 2018

Afterward, Rachel and Gabby met up to talk about the night. Gabby said that she was interested in possibly giving her rose to Logan, which is when Rachel revealed that she kissed him and was feeling strongly for him, too. “My heart kind of dropped a little bit,” Gabby said in a confessional. “I think that Logan is exploring both sides, which is what we’re asking of the men, but I already felt like I had a strong connection with him and I was excited to see where things go. So it feels weird.”

Rachel told Gabby that she wouldn’t step on her toes if she was super interested in Logan, but in the end, Gabby realized that it was Rachel was who felt more strongly. Rachel wound up giving Logan her rose, while Gabby chose to give hers to Johnny DePhillipo.

“Rachel feels very strongly about Logan,” Gabby explained. “I want to be able to give her that space in order to nurture. It’s truly not worth stepping on Rachel’s toes in this scenario. Two Bachelorettes is causing some hurdles we didn’t even know to plan for, and I’m not sure how we’re going to figure it out.”