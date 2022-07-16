Harrison Ford Pumps His Own Gas In LA After 80th Birthday: Photos

Harrison Ford treated himself to an 80th birthday joyride by taking a spin in his classic convertible Jaguar. The legendary actor, who celebrated the big day on July 13, was spotted at a gas station in Santa Monica on Friday, July 15 filling up the iconic vehicle. Keeping a low profile in a baseball hat and glasses, the Star Wars vet rocked a casual ensemble of a plain tee and faded denim.

The belated birthday outing comes as it was announced Harrison would be joining Helen Mirren for the second prequel to the smash TV series Yellowstone, tentatively titled 1932. While there is little known about the characters the actors will be portraying, Paramount+ called 1932 “the next story” for the franchise that “will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home,” per Deadline.

Fans appear just as excited for the new series as they are for Harrison donning the fedora and whip to reprise his role as Indiana Jones in the upcoming installment of the beloved franchise for 2023. The new movie will come out over 15 years since the last sequel Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which came out in May 2008. Other than Indy, the cast also includes the likes of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Toby Jones, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, and Antonio Banderas in undisclosed roles.

Back in 2015, there were rumors Chris Pratt would be taking over the famous archeologist role from Harrison. However, in a recent interview, the Guardians of the Galaxy star denied the speculation and revealed why he would be “scared” of stepping in those treasure hunter boots. “All I know is I once saw a quote from Harrison Ford … and I don’t even know if it was really him, but it was enough to scare me, that was like, ‘When I die, Indiana Jones dies,'” Pratt said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “I’m like, ‘Am I gonna, like, get haunted by the ghost of Harrison Ford one day when he dies if I play [Indiana Jones]?'”