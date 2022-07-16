Ellen Pompeo, 52, Jumps Off Boat In White Swimsuit: Photo

Ellen Pompeo looked confident and determined when she held her nose as she made the leap under the sun.

July 16, 2022 2:36PM EDT
Nerano, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - It's a family affair for the American Actress Kate Hudson on her family trip to Nerano, Italy. Kate enjoyed a spot of lunch at "Lo Scoglio" restaurant and was joined by her husband Danny Fujikawa, mother Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. It would seem the gang enjoyed a little fine Italian dining out on their European trip and with the sun blazing. the family were spotted out on the luxurious boat as Kate donned her sexy pink bikini taking in the hot Italian rays. Pictured: Goldie Hawn BACKGRID USA 11 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Capri, ITALY - Actress Drew Barrymore dons a black swimsuit and cools off from the excessive heat by taking a swim out on her holidays in Capri. Pictured: Drew Barrymore BACKGRID USA 20 JUNE 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: FREZZA LA FATA - COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

Ellen Pompeo, 52, proved she’s enjoying her summer with her latest outing. The actress rocked a white one-piece swimsuit as she spent time out on a boat in Sardinia, Italy and jumped in the water below her to swim. She was photographed mid-leap while holding her nose and raising one hand up as she made her way to a splash and had her long hair down and parted in the middle.

Ellen Pompeo
Ellen Pompeo jumps off a boat in a white swimsuit. (FREZZA LA FATA – COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID)

Ellen’s latest summer trip, which she went on with her family, comes just a few days after she got attention for bringing her three kids to a fashion show. The doting mom and her brood, which included daughters Stella Luna, 12, and Sienna May, 7, as well as son Eli Christopher, 5, attended the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda 2022 Women’s Show with her husband Chris Ivery. They all looked gorgeous as they posed for a happy photo together.

Ellen rocked a peach silk pants suit that had eye-catching beadwork, at the show, and Chris showed off a dark blue blazer over a white button-down and dark blue pants. Their kids also looked stylish in epic outfits that included a colorful patterned shorts set for one daughter and a light pink dress for the other. Little Eli topped things off with a light blue blazer and shorts.

Ellen Pompeo
Ellen Pompeo during a previous outing. (SplashNews)

Shortly after the fashion show appearance, Ellen made headlines again when she was seen wearing a white bikini while out with Stella on a beach. She spent some time in the water and looked relaxed as her hubby joined her. He went shirtless while wearing only red swimming shorts and his arm tattoos were on full display.

Ellen and Chris have been married since 2007 and tend to be pretty private when it comes to their family. When she is spotted on outings, however, it proves she’s focused on being the best hands-on mom she can be despite being busy with her successful acting career. She is best known for her role as Dr. Meredith Grey in the hit show Grey’s Anatomy, which she’s been starring in since 2005.

