Ellen Pompeo, 52, Jumps Off Boat In White Swimsuit: Photo

Ellen Pompeo, 52, proved she’s enjoying her summer with her latest outing. The actress rocked a white one-piece swimsuit as she spent time out on a boat in Sardinia, Italy and jumped in the water below her to swim. She was photographed mid-leap while holding her nose and raising one hand up as she made her way to a splash and had her long hair down and parted in the middle.

Ellen’s latest summer trip, which she went on with her family, comes just a few days after she got attention for bringing her three kids to a fashion show. The doting mom and her brood, which included daughters Stella Luna, 12, and Sienna May, 7, as well as son Eli Christopher, 5, attended the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda 2022 Women’s Show with her husband Chris Ivery. They all looked gorgeous as they posed for a happy photo together.

Ellen rocked a peach silk pants suit that had eye-catching beadwork, at the show, and Chris showed off a dark blue blazer over a white button-down and dark blue pants. Their kids also looked stylish in epic outfits that included a colorful patterned shorts set for one daughter and a light pink dress for the other. Little Eli topped things off with a light blue blazer and shorts.

Shortly after the fashion show appearance, Ellen made headlines again when she was seen wearing a white bikini while out with Stella on a beach. She spent some time in the water and looked relaxed as her hubby joined her. He went shirtless while wearing only red swimming shorts and his arm tattoos were on full display.

Ellen and Chris have been married since 2007 and tend to be pretty private when it comes to their family. When she is spotted on outings, however, it proves she’s focused on being the best hands-on mom she can be despite being busy with her successful acting career. She is best known for her role as Dr. Meredith Grey in the hit show Grey’s Anatomy, which she’s been starring in since 2005.