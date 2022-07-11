Ellen Pompeo’s Rarely-Seen 3 Kids Join Her In Italy For Couture Show: Photo

Ellen Pompeo delighted fans on Saturday when she allowed a rare glimpse of her three kids ahead of the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda 2022 Women’s Show! In a new photo, which you can see here via PEOPLE, the Grey’s Anatomy star, 52, slayed in a peach-toned silk pants suit, embellished at the lapel and edges with stunning, colorful beadwork. She finished the look with chunky statement earrings, pulled her hair back for a chic finish, and wore bright pink shoes.

Her oldest daughter, Stella Luna, 12, wore a striking shirt-dress style with D&G sneakers, while daughter Sienna May, 7, wore a pretty pink A-line dress with coordinating flats. Her youngest child, son Eli Christopher, 5, looked dapper in a sky-blue short set with D&G sneakers, while holding dad Chris Ivery‘s hand. Chris finished off the fashionable family look with a casual navy-blue suit.

Family life is nothing new to the TV icon — she’s been married to Chris since 2007, and she’s had what appears to be the perfect life since then. She told E! Online back in 2012 that she was incredibly grateful to be able to pursue her dreams and be a mom. “First of all, I am so lucky to live in a country where a girl like me can make this kind of living, achieve her dreams and reach her goals,” she said. “And I don’t think anywhere else in the world can girls have the freedom that we do here to have these amazing careers and be mothers.”

Still, the Catch Me If You Can star added that motherhood “really isn’t a challenge with respect to the women in the rest of the world, I think we’re very lucky. And all working moms have their challenges and I’m incredibly lucky compared to most,” she told the outlet of parenting Stella at the time. “I can afford help and I’m fortunate where I can bring her here if I miss her. She’s not in preschool yet so she can spend time on set with me. So I think everything in my life is a blessing. I’ve got my little challenges, but they’re insignificant compared to what real working moms go through.”