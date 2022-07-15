Ricky Martin’s Brother Denies Singer Committed Incest With Nephew: He Has ‘Mental Problems’

The brother of Ricky Martin has come forward to identify Ricky’s accuser and deny the allegations of incest and domestic violence against him. A restraining order was issued in Puerto Rico earlier in July against the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer, but the accuser had remained unnamed. Per El Universo, Ricky’s brother Eric Martin reportedly showed up in a Facebook Live video posted to news outlet El Vocero de Puerto Rico on Sunday, June 26. He claimed that the person who filed the order of protection was a nephew who hasn’t been in contact with the family, who has mental health problems.

“I don’t put my hand on the hot table for anyone. What I’m talking about is my experiences, my family experiences. I don’t think my older brother is capable,” he said in the video, as reported by El Universo. “Nephew dear. That I’m not going to say the name. If anyone has seen my dear nephew who has been missing from the family for a long time, because they have to know that too (…). This is a message to my dear nephew that I love him in the soul and his family loves him. That he has mental problems that is another 20 pesos, that we have been fighting all our lives with that, but that is not known because he keeps quiet, but I am tired of being quiet, “he said.

According to El Vocero, the order of protection against Ricky stated that he and his accuser were in a seven-month long relationship, and that after a volatile breakup the accuser feared for his safety because of harassment by Ricky. TMZ further reported on Friday, July 15, that the nephew is Dennis Yadiel Sanchez and that the familial ties introduce incest.

View Related Gallery Ricky Martin & Jwan Yosef: PICS Jwan Yosef and Ricky Martin LACMA Art and Film Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 02 Nov 2019 Ricky Martin, Jwan Yosef. Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef arrive at the 2019 LACMA Art and Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art, in Los Angeles 2019 LACMA Art and Film Gala, Los Angeles, USA - 02 Nov 2019

Ricky, 50, has categorically denied the allegations. “The protection order entered against me is based on completely false allegations, so I will respond through the judicial process with the facts and the dignity that characterize me,” the singer wrote via Twitter on July 3, before the accuser was identified. “Because it is an ongoing legal matter I cannot make statements at this time. I am grateful for the countless messages of solidarity, and I receive them with all my heart.”

Ricky’s attorney Marty Singer also provided a statement to HollywoodLife on Friday. “Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been – and would never be – involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew. The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”