Zendaya Reveals Injury After Attempting To Cook: ‘Baby’s First Stitches’

She can act, she can sing, and she can dance. But apparently Zendaya can't cook — at least not without an injury happening!

By:
July 14, 2022 10:31AM EDT
Zendaya
View gallery
Zendaya Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Zendaya Coleman arrives outside the Joyrich store alongside her mother, Claire Stoermer, on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, California. Pictured: Claire Stoermer,Zendaya Coleman,Zendaya Coleman Claire Stoermer Ref: SPL1202535 180415 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kazembe Ajamu Coleman and Zendaya Ebony Power 100 Gala, Los Angeles, America - 02 Dec 2015
Image Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Zendaya, 25, has many talents, but expertise in the kitchen isn’t one of them. The actress, singer, and dancer injured her finger while cooking and documented the aftermath of the incident on her Instagram Stories July 13. First, Zendaya posted an image of her pointer finger covered with a white bandage, writing, “See…now this is why I don’t cook.”

In the next slide, the Euphoria star showed doctors using medical scissors to stitch up her injured finger. She laid her hand out on a tray as she let the professionals do their job. Zendaya appeared to be in a doctor’s office or even a hospital in that snapshot. “Update,” she wrote on the image.

Afterwards, Zendaya snapped a mirror pic of herself smiling and pointing her bandaged finger up in the air. She stood next to her friend and assistant Darnell Appling. “Baby’s first stitches lol back to never cooking again,” the Spider-Man: No Way Home star wrote.

Despite the finger injury, Zendaya has had a lot to celebrate this week. She received another Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Rue Bennett in the HBO teen drama series Euphoria. Zendaya won this exact category back in 2020. This time, she’s up against Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh for Killing EveLaura Linney for OzarkReese Witherspoon for The Morning Show, and Melanie Lynskey for Yellowjackets.

Zendaya
Zendaya (Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Zendaya celebrated her nomination when the news was announced on July 12. “Making this show with this cast and crew of the most incredibly talented people that I get the privilege of learning from everyday has been a highlight of my life,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m so proud to work beside you and CONGRATULATIONS! I don’t have the words to express the love and gratitude I feel right now, all I can do is say thank you with all my heart!”

More From Our Partners

ad