Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne Selling Their LA Mansion With Oversized Pool & Movie Theater For $18M: Photos

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne are ready to give up their updated 1920s home located in Hancock Park, Los Angeles, and all it’ll take to grab it is a cool $18 million. Ozzy, 73, and the former The Talk co-host, 69, have owned the 11,500-square-foot mansion since 2015, when they bought it for $11.85 million from Saw film producer Oren Koules, per the Los Angeles Times. During their residency, the famous couple have modernized the house while keeping its early 20th-century charm, such as its arched wooden door, as seen in the below photo.

The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom home that also includes a red movie theater welcomes visitors with a lush green lawn and a front patio. Three arched windows match the arched wooden door, one of which is located to its left, while the other two are on its right. A Spanish-style roof gives the spacious home a typical Southern California charm.

In the back of the house lies a black and white tiled patio that meets more grass. A large rectangular pool offers an escape from the heat of Los Angeles, while an adjoined hot tub serves as a warm escape for cooler nights.

Inside, the Black Sabbath frontman’s home is bright and airy. A light gray living room features a white stone fireplace and is given a touch of elegance with a crystal chandelier anchoring the room together. Two curved windows offer plenty of natural light while two mirrors placed on either side of the fireplace make it feel even larger than it is.

The kitchen is also white and offers floor-to-ceiling cabinetry for ample storage space. The cooking area of the kitchen takes up the entirety of a wall while a funky curved breakfast bar utilizes much of the floor space in the room.

Neither Sharon nor Ozzy have commented on their home’s listing, but Ozzy hinted that he was ready to move back to England in March. “We are leaving LA. We are a bit sad. But the tax is getting too much. I am sad because I really really like staying and living there,” Ozzy revealed to Mirror. He also explained some of the logistics behind the impending move. “I am taking my recording studio with me. I am going to build a barn there and make my own studio at Welders. I will still be making music and my band will come over,” he noted.

If the home sells for its asking price, it will be one of the priciest sales the Wilshire neighborhood has ever seen. In January, the Los Angeles Times reported that television producer Shonda Rhimes sold her home for $21 million, the highest price the affluent area has ever seen.