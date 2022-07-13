Grimes & Chelsea Manning Split After Only 4 Months Of Dating: Report

Grimes, 34, and Chelsea Manning, 34, are no longer in a relationship, according to multiple sources. The former couple, who first started dating in March, decided to call it quits, one source told Page Six, while another said they “had been breaking up for a while.” The news comes as quite a shock since they just made headlines for “getting serious” four months ago.

Grimes and Chelsea reportedly got into their romance right after the former broke up with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the father of her two children, and were even living together. “They U-Hauled it. They’ve been living together in Austin,” an insider told Page Six at the time. Chelsea also reportedly kept her own apartment in Brooklyn, NY.

March was also the month that it was confirmed Grimes and Elon welcomed their second child, daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, who joined their son X Æ A-12, 2. When asked about her relationship with Elon at the time, Grimes said she would “probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We live in separate houses. We’re best friends.” By the time the comment was published, however, she took to Twitter to respond to her words and confirm they had officially split.

View Related Gallery Elon Musk & Grimes: Photos Of The Couple Grimes, left, and Elon Musk attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York on . The Tesla and SpaceX founder tells the New York Post that he and the Canadian singer are "semi-separated." But he says they remain on good terms, she still lives at his house in California and they continue to raise their 1-year-old son together People-Elon Musk Grimes, New York, United States - 07 May 2018 *EXCLUSIVE* Malibu, CA - Elon Musk and girlfriend musician Grimes enjoy a dinner date at Nobu in Malibu with a couple friends, Pictured: Elon Musk and Grimes BACKGRID USA 3 MAY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

“Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now,” she tweeted.

Like Grimes, Channing, who prefers to “keep” her “private life private,” also made headlines for her personal life, but in a different way. The former intelligence analyst spent seven years behind military bars for leaking classified documents to Wikileaks. Although she was sentenced to 35 years, her sentence was commuted by former president Barack Obama and she was released in 2020. Her next project will be the release of her memoir, README.txt, which is expected to include her perspective on the leaked documents that led to her prison time, on Oct. 18. It’s been labeled as “an intimate, revealing memoir from one of the most important activists of our time.”