‘AGT’ Recap: A Frontrunner Rises In Wyn Starks After His ‘Extraordinary’ Performance

The sixth round of America’s Got Talent auditions begin with the boy band Travis Band. They’ve been a group for 5 years now, and their dream is to become huge stars. The 7-person band show off their dance moves while singing their original song about all things Hollywood.

Sofia Vergara raves over the “super fun” performance. “It felt like Vegas,” she adds. Simon Cowell calls them “fascinating” and “very funny.” He admits that he didn’t love the song, but he loves their energy. The group is moving on to the next round. They’re one step closer to the dream!

Ben Waites Makes Sofia Vergara Cry

Dino Don has brought a group of “animal trainers” to AGT. He says the animals are “extremely dangerous.” People dressed as raptors take the stage, while the trainers sing alongside them. Simon calls the group one of the “worst acts we’ve ever had.”

View Related Gallery 'America's Got Talent' Season 16: Photos Of Sofia Vergara & More AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Auditions" -- Pictured: (l-r) Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC) AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- “Finale Results” Episode 1620 -- Pictured: Heidi Klum -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

Shenay Kloss also has an animal act to bring to AGT. She has roaches named after the judges. Sofia leaps from her seat and hides behind Simon’s chair. Both Sofia and Heidi press their red Xes, and the audience is booing her. Simon actually likes cockroaches, so he gives her a yes.

Ben Waites is a Southern gospel singer and vocal coach from Nashville. Ben uses a wheelchair because he has arthrogryposis multiplex congenita. He performs a gorgeous rendition of “True Colors,” which earns him a standing ovation from the judges.

Sofia is in tears over the performance. She commends Ben for making the song his own. “You have a lot of talent. It was beautiful,” Heidi raves. Simon tells Ben this was a “great audition. This is a moment.” Ben is headed to the next round!

Next up is the act Duo Rings, who also happen to be a couple. Their aerial performance is stunning and sexy. “It was mesmerizing. It was so elegant,” Heidi says. Simon admits that Duo Rings’ performance “felt different from this kind of act we’ve seen before.” The judges want to see more of Duo Rings!

Acapop Kids perform the song “My Turn” in honor of their friend and former group member Nolan Gibbons, who passed away at just 15 years old. His parents reveal that his death was classified as Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood. Acapop Kids’ performance is full of emotion.

“This is what you guys are meant to do,” Sofia tells the group. Simon calls this performance a “moment” and says Acapop Kids are “absolutely brilliant.”

A Contestant Gets A Second Chance

Henry and Klauss are modern illusionists who keep the judges and the audience guessing until the very end. While it appears one of them is trying to escape in a barrel while suspended in the area, it turns out he was never there at all. “That was spectacular!” Sofia raves.

Adam Winrich is a whip-cracking act who asks Sofia to be a part of his performance. Sofia is understandably a little scared as Adam cracks his whip around her. While Simon gives Adam a no, both Heidi and Sofia allow Adam to move on to the next round.

Stefanny and Yeeremy are dancers from Colombia, which Sofia is thrilled about. There is never a dull moment with these two. Their performance is superb. Heidi declares that they are her “favorite dancing couple that we’ve seen all season.” Simon puts it simply, “It was a 10.”

Violinist Alex Rivers is back after auditioning the day before. Simon had hated the song choice, but he allowed Alex to come back for a second chance. This time around, Alex wows with his performance of Dua Lipa’s “New Rules.” Simon praises Alex for “putting everything” he had into this second performance. Alex is moving on!

Wyn Starks Becomes A Frontrunner

The Balla Brothers leave the judges and audience shocked with their balancing act. From standing up while balancing one brother on his back to balancing a brother on the other’s head, this duo’s act is absolutely jaw-dropping. “You guys are nuts!” Heidi proclaims. The judges definitely want to see more of these brothers!

The final act of the night is singer Wyn Starks. He performs his original song “Who I AM” in honor of his twin brother who recently died. His performance is nothing short of spectacular.

A tearful Sofia tells Wyn that she loves the song and can relate to his grief after losing her own brother. Simon tells Wyn that his song is “extraordinary.” He says the song is a “perfect tribute” to his brother. “I think this could be a life-changing moment for you,” Simon adds. And with that, Wyn just became a season 17 frontrunner.