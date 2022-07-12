Ben Waites: 5 Things To Know About The Gospel Singer Who Makes Sofia Vergara Cry On ‘AGT’

The AGT auditions continue on July 12 with some of the show’s most moving performances to date. Ben Waites will be performing during the latest round of America’s Got Talent auditions and showcasing his voice to the world. Ben’s audition was released days ahead of the airing, giving everyone a glimpse at Ben’s impact on the judges.

So, who is Ben Waites? This 32-year-old singer makes Sofia Vergara cry with his wonderful performance. HollywoodLife has rounded up everything you need to know about Ben.

1. Ben is a Southern gospel singer.

Ben reveals to the judges that he is a Southern gospel singer and vocal coach. He sings “True Colors” during his performance. When Simon Cowell asks why he chose “True Colors,” Ben replies, “The message of the song I feel is able to speak to people no matter their age, their race, their background. It’s able to communicate a message of hope.” As Ben sings, Sofia sheds many tears. Sofia, Simon, and Heidi Klum all give him a standing ovation.

2. Ben was born with arthrogryposis multiplex congenita.

Arthrogryposis multiplex congenita (AMC) is a condition that “refers to the development of multiple joint contractures affecting two or more areas of the body prior to birth,” according to the Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center website. Ben uses a wheelchair.

3. Ben is married.

Ben’s wife, Natalie, is backstage supporting him during his performance. The couple celebrated their 4-year anniversary in June 2022. Ben’s mom and grandmother were also in the audience during his audition.

4. Ben was inspired to pursue music by his grandfather.

Ben’s grandfather was Jim Waites, a singer who founded the Gospel Tones Quartet. Jim’s desire to “spread the gospel directed Ben to begin musical training,” according to Ben’s official website. Ben went on to get his degree from Louisiana College with an interdisciplinary concentration of music, communications, and theater arts.

5. Ben lives in Nashville.

Ben points out during his audition that he currently lives in Nashville, Tennessee. He is originally from Louisiana. While pursuing music, Ben has released two albums, A Step In Time and Grandpa’s Book: A Legacy.