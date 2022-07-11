Kim Kardashian Asks Pete Davidson To ‘Shower’ With Her In ‘Kardashians’ Season 2 Teaser

The Kardashians are back with season 2 of their Hulu reality show, and it looks like things are getting spicy between the sisters and their boy toys. There was no hiding the fact that Kim Kardashian, 41, was smitten with new beau Pete Davidson, 28, who she was heard inviting for a sexy “shower” together in a teaser for the next season of The Kardashians.

Kim beamed as she appeared on screen, telling the cameras, “Life is good. I have a new boyfriend. I’m just having a really good time.” It certainly looked like she was enjoying herself, as she was captured with an ear-to-ear grin while talking to someone on the phone.

At the tail end of the trailer, Pete makes his Kardashians debut while Kim gets ready for an event. Offhand, she asks the SNL comic if he wants to jump in the shower with her “real quick” and he instantly springs into motion, throwing his phone and running towards the bathroom.

Pete’s first appearance on The Kardashians is a big step for his relationship with Kim, which started around Oct. 2021. Last month, HollywoodLife was the first to reveal he was joining season 2 of the reality show. According to an insider close to the Kardashian family who spoke to HL EXCLUSIVELY, Pete was ready to make the most of the opportunity.

“Pete knows that this level of exposure for his career cannot be bad,” they explained. “He controls the narrative in this instance, and he is only showing a loving side of himself that is authentic. He felt like, after all the mention of him in Season 1, he can’t just ghost out and always be this entity.”

“He is having fun doing this with her and they all know it is only going to make fans that much more interested in watching. It is a win-win situation.” They added that “Kim was absolutely on board with Pete agreeing” to be on the show.