Goldie Hawn, 76, Pairs Black Swimsuit With Sexy Sarong On Italian Getaway With Kurt Russell: Photos

Goldie and family got their fill of sunshine during their vacation to Italy. After lunch, they hopped on a boat and got into their swimsuits for some fun.

July 11, 2022 9:43AM EDT
Ciao bella! Goldie Hawn, 76, looked like she was having a great time while vacationing in Nerano, Italy with her fabulous family on Monday, Jul. 11, 2022. The First Wives Club actress was spotted enjoying a relaxing lunch at Lo Scoglio with famous daughter Kate Hudson, 43, her husband Danny Fujikawa, 36, and Goldie’s longtime love Kurt Russell, 71, before making a splash on a private yacht.

Goldie looked like a dream as she slipped into a classic black one-piece for the boat trip. The suit’s scoop neck suit teased Goldie’s full cleavage while showing off her toned shoulders and arms as well. She continued the look with a sexy, red and blue sarong tied around her waist.

Goldie Hawn looked like a 10 while on a luxury boat with her family in Italy. She wore a black swimsuit and bright sarong for a boat trip. (COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID)

The comedienne’s sarong was the perfect summer piece. Her little coverup honed her hourglass figure, emphasizing her slim center and hips while letting her slim legs see the sun. She finished the look with big silver earrings and a diamond bracelet. Meanwhile, Goldie’s signature blonde locks were twisted up and out of her face into a bun.

Goldie has certainly been making the most of her family vacation. Last week, she and Kurt looked like teenage lovebirds while strolling around the Italian coastal getaway together. They were all smiles, giggling and flirting as they walked around the city together. During the outing, Goldie wowed in a blue and white patterned dress while Kurt kept things laid back in a neutral baseball cap, t-shirt, and slacks.

Goldie and Kurt have been together for nearly four whole decades. They first got together in 1983, and have one child together: Wyatt Russell,  born in 1986. Daughter Kate is from Goldie’s first marriage to Bill Hudson. The duo has also vowed never to get married, in hopes of not ruining what they already have.

Goldie and Kurt have been open about how they’ve raised a blended family successfully. “We have raised our children brilliantly; they are beautiful people. We did a great job there and we didn’t have to get married to do that,” the actress told Woman’s Day in 2007.

