‘Stranger Things’ Star Natalia Dyer Wears Cut-Off Denim Shorts & Outkast T-Shirt In NYC

Natalia Dyer, 27, is living a very different life than her Stranger Things character, Nancy Wheeler. Unlike Nancy, who’s often seen fighting off monsters and exploring the Upside Down in the super popular Netflix series, Natalia is usually spending her free time walking around New York City and showing support for her favorite bands. And she did just that on Thursday, July 7, when she was pictured rocking a baggy Outkast t-shirt and cut-off denim shorts in the Big Apple.

The shirt itself featured images of André 3000, 47, and Big Boi, 47, with the lyrics “I am 4 real” from Outkast’s hip hop hit, “Ms. Jackson”, from the year 2000. And as we said, she paired the top with frayed blue denim shorts. She also finished her very casual look with white Nike high-top sneakers, a blue hat, sunglasses and a large bag over her shoulder. She also appeared to be listening to music, as she was seen using Apple earbuds during her walk through the city.

Natalia, who has been in a relationship with her Stranger Things co-star Charlie Heaton, 28, since 2016, has been portraying Nancy Wheeler on the show since it premiered on Netflix in July 2016. The fourth season of the sci-fi drama recently concluded with the release of the final two episodes on July 1. Fortunately for fans of the series, the show was renewed for a fifth and final season in February. It’s not yet clear when that final season will premiere, but when it does, it’ll be bittersweet.