Kylie Jenner Rocks Sexy Cutout Pink Mini Dress With Low-Cut Neckline For Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Jenner looked stunning when she rocked a skintight pink mini dress that was completely cut out on her stomach.

By:
July 8, 2022 2:52PM EDT
Image Credit: Curtis Means/Ace Pictures/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 24-year-old was promoting a new Kylie Cosmetics launch when she rocked a skintight pink Alexander Wang mini dress with a plunging V-neckline and a gaping hole on the bodice.

Kylie posted three photos of herself with the caption, “new matte lips soon,” as she tagged her cosmetics brand. She rocked a baby pink, sleeveless Alexander Wang Ruffled Cut Out Smocked Mini Dress which had a low-cut V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage. The entire dress was ruched while the bodice and neckline were lined with ruffles.

On the bodice was a huge cut out that revealed her tiny waist and toned abs while the rest of the mini was skintight against her petite frame. She accessorized her girly outfit with a pair of Mara Paris Hope Hoop Earrings as well as ear cuffs and rings from the brand. A clear neon pink Amina Muaddi Amini Betty Quilt PVC Top-Handle Bag and corn rows tied her look together.

This is the second time Kylie has worn a dress by Alexander Wang in just two days. Yesterday, she rocked a skintight, beige ruched midi dress with matching heeled boots while filming for The Kardashians on Hulu. Kylie posted photos of herself in the tan dress which featured a halter neck on one side while the rest of the neckline was off the shoulder.

The dress was super tight on her tiny waist and she accessorized with matching gloves. She topped her look off with a pair of matching scrunched, pointed-toe heeled boots.

As for her glam, she threw her jet-black hair into a slicked bun parted in the middle with a few pieces of hair left out on one side to frame her face. She rocked a sultry smokey eye and a matte brown lip while a pair of gold square earrings tied her look together.

