Josh Duhamel Remembers James Caan In Tearful Tribute To ‘Las Vegas’ Co-Star: ‘I Love You’

Josh Duhamel and the rest of Hollywood are mourning the sudden loss of legendary actor James Caan. After the news of James’ death at the age of 82 was announced on July 7, Josh quickly paid tribute to his Las Vegas co-star on his Instagram Story.

“One of the kindest, coolest, funniest people I’ve ever met,” the 49-year-old said as he teared up. “One of my mentors. You’ll be missed, Jimmy Caan. I love you.” Josh captioned his video, “Rest In Peace Jimmy Caan Love You.”

James’ family confirmed the news of the actor’s death in a tweet. “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time,” the statement read.

View Related Gallery James Caan's Life In Photos: Remember 'The Godfather' Actor After His Death At 82 Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1635665a) The Rain People, James Caan Film and Television Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Kobal/Shutterstock (5856117a) James Caan James Caan (c1972) Portrait

Josh and James co-starred in the NBC series Las Vegas from 2003 to 2007. The series was James’ first leading role in a TV series after decades of incredible film work. Josh’s character started out as an apprentice of James’ character, Ed Deline. James left the series in 2007, a year before the show was canceled.

James was a Hollywood legend. He notably played Paul Sheldon in Misery, Brian Piccolo in Brian’s Song, and Sonny Corleone in The Godfather. His performance in The Godfather earned him Oscar and Golden Globe nominations. He also made a cameo appearance in The Godfather Part II. In later years, James starred in the beloved movie Elf and more.

A year before James’ death, Josh reflected on how much working with the actor meant to him. “I learned so much from that dude. So much about what to do and also what not to do,” Josh said on The Rich Eisen Show. Josh noted that James would give him “really sound advice” that he still uses today.