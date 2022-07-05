‘Stranger Things’ Writers Reveal Winona Ryder & David Harbour’s Season 4 Kiss Wasn’t Scripted

During a brief quiet moment in the midst of the chaos, Joyce and Hopper shared a second epic kiss in Stranger Things season 4. You can thank Winona Ryder and David Harbour for it. “This kiss wasn’t scripted, Winona and David added it on the day of filming,” the Stranger Things writers revealed in a July 2 tweet.

This kiss wasn’t scripted, Winona and David added it on the day of filming pic.twitter.com/9vSWwYliWU — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) July 2, 2022

The Joyce and Hopper reunion happened in episode 7 of Stranger Things season 4. Joyce and Murray moved heaven and earth to save their friend after Joyce received a secret message from Hopper. They rescued him from a Russian labor camp only to break back into the camp to take down the “particles” inside as the kids took on Vecna and more in the Upside Down.

In the finale, Hopper agreed to act as bait for the demo-monsters in the labor camp. Joyce was understandably concerned about Hopper’s safety. She didn’t want to lose him again. “I’m gonna die someday, but not today. I still got a date to make, remember?” Hopper said to Joyce.

View Related Gallery 'Stranger Things' Then & Now: See How Millie Bobby Brown & More Have Grown Up Since Season 1 Stranger Things

“I don’t know, Hop,” Joyce replied. Hopper assured her, “This time it’s gonna be different.” She said it “better be” different because she refused to have another funeral for Hopper. Hopper sweetly caressed Joyce’s face and they kissed. At that moment, Winona and David went off-script with Joyce and Hopper. The Duffer Brothers, the creators who also directed the finale, let that perfect kiss happen.

Hopper didn’t fall through on his promise to Joyce and made it out of the Russian prison alive. Murray torched the monsters with a flamethrower, and Hopper decapitated that one last Demogorgon.

Hopper and Joyce returned back home to Hawkins to reunite with their kids. Eleven had an emotional reunion with Hopper, while Joyce reunited with Will and Jonathan. The final moments of season 4 featured a dark cloud over Hawkins, which was left in ruin after Vecna opened the fourth gate to the Upside Down. The gates met at the center of the town, with mayhem running rampant as the Upside Down infiltrated the small Indiana town.

Eleven, Mike, Will, Jonathan, Nancy, Hopper, and Joyce looked down at Hawkins with worry in their eyes. The battle against Vecna is far from over. Stranger Things will return for a fifth and final season on Netflix.