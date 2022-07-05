Rachel Brosnahan Has ‘No Words’ After Deadly Shooting In Her Hometown On July 4th

Rachel Brosnahan released an emotional statement after the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, where she was raised, on Monday. The 31-year-old actress was heartbroken by the news of the shooting, which left six people dead and many more injured. Rachel called on people to donate for change in wake of the shooting in her social media posts.

I grew up in Highland Park and this parade is a highlight of the year for so many families. I’m sick to my stomach every time news like this comes out, but I don’t wish the pit in your stomach as you call your family and friends to make sure everyone is okay on anyone. No words. https://t.co/5dE7JB8Z17 — Rachel Brosnahan (@RachelBros) July 4, 2022

The House of Cards actress wrote about her upbringing in Highland Park, and how the July 4th parade is usually one of the biggest events of the summer. “I grew up in Highland Park and this parade is a highlight of the year for so many families,” she tweeted. Rachel also mentioned how she spent much time with friends near where the shooting took place on her Instagram Stories. “I never once considered that I may by unsafe there,” she wrote.

Rachel continued to say that she was sorry for the families who were trying to get in touch with their loved ones. “I’m sick to my stomach every time news like this comes out, but I don’t wish the pit in your stomach as you call your family and friends to make sure everyone is okay on anyone. No words,” she wrote. In another Instagram Story, she called for change while sharing a link to donate to the gun control organization Everytown. “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. We have lost our minds,” The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star wrote. “My heart is broken for the families in Highland Park affected by today’s shooting.”

The Highland Park shooting took place during the yearly Fourth of July parade. Six people were killed in the shooting, and many more were injured, according to CNN. A suspect was taken into custody a few hours after the shooting.