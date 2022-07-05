Melissa Joan Hart Reveals She’s Worn The Same Mini Dress For July 4th For 21 Years: Photos

Melissa Joan Hart revealed on July 4th how she’s kept her wardrobe consistent every year on Independence Day. The Sabrina the Teenage Witch alum posted photos of herself in a red sleeveless minidress with eagles on the front and back from the past two decades. Melissa explained to her followers that she’s worn that same outfit every year on the holiday (except from 2019) for the past 21 years.

More About Melissa Joan Hart Melissa Joan Hart’s Siblings: Everything To Know About Her Brother & 3 Sisters

Melissa’s photos show that she’s rocked the dress for notable instances on July 4th such as when she hung out with Hilary Duff and Bryan Cranston one year. She also had it on in a photo of a then-pregnant Melissa with her husband Mark Wilkerson at the beach. The dress made another appearance in a more recent photo of Melissa with her three sons, Mason, 16, Braydon, 14, and Tucker, 9.

“The eagle dress has landed,” Melissa began her caption. “A little history about the dress that has decorated my always changing shape for 21 years now. Purchased in 2000 in Melbourne, Australia. I wore it on the #LateShowwith #JayLeno in 2021 after 9/11 when I only wore red, white and blue for the better part of a year. It became a July 4th staple in my Tahoe closet in about 2008 and I have since worn it every year minus 2019 when I spent Independence Day on the east coast.”

View Related Gallery Stars In Red Dresses: Photos Of Kaia Gerber, Sharon Stone & Others In Red Hot Gowns Daisy Ridley arrives at the world premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", in Los Angeles World Premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 16 Dec 2019 American TV personality Michelle Young attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango held at Dignity Health Sports Park on June 4, 2022 in Carson, Los Angeles, California, United States. 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango, Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, Los Angeles, California, United States - 05 Jun 2022

Melissa went on to mention the epic, years-old snapshot of her with fellow celebs Bryan and Hilary, calling it a “doctored up photo” that “never actually happened” in her memory. “Slide show included for reference. Happy July 4th to my fellow Americans. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸,” the actress added.

Melissa and her family have spent many years celebrating July 4th at their Lake Tahoe vacation home. They used to live in Westport, Connecticut until they moved to Lake Tahoe permanently in 2019. The following year, Melissa, her husband, and their three sons relocated to Nashville, Tennessee where they currently reside. Melissa continues to star in popular Christmas movies that air on Lifetime.