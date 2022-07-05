Celeb Makeup Artist Joyce Bonelli Reveals Her Skincare Tips As She Launches Cosmetiques

Joyce Bonelli is a household name in the celebrity makeup world — so it’s no surprise she’s launched her very own skincare brand called Joyce Bonelli Cosmetiques Skin. Kim Kardashian‘s former make-up artist came up with her concept after years of being a pro in the space and, quite literally, seeing and trying it all — and the fellow beauty maven has been in her corner since day one!

“Kim has always been such a great supporter! I’m so thankful to Kim and my other friends showing their love for my line,” she said, shouting out The Kardashians on Hulu star, in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “I’ve been working as a professional makeup artist for over two decades, which means I’ve tried a wide variety of products for all different skin types,” she explained of her inspiration.

“Throughout all my years of industry experience, I noticed a gap in the beauty world specifically with skincare, which is a vital step in making clients camera or red carpet ready,” she added. One item in particular has gotten the viral treatment: her ultra-glittery “Le Masque,” which Joyce says is more than just a pretty product. “The glitter mask has a dual purpose – the ingredients are targeted to help your skin feel firmer and contoured after just one use, and it’s gorgeous,” she teased.

“How could you not take a selfie with it! People like to share things that are different and a diamond-like shimmering face is just too pretty not to share,” she added of the mask (which, by the way, leaves no residue). Beyond the mask, the collection also includes the For The Gods Face Serum and The Facelift Temporary Face Tightening concentrate — which some of her famous clients are also loving.

“Salma Hayek, Kesha, Paula Abdul and Nicki Minaj all especially love The Facelift and For The Gods Serum. We were just talking about how major The FaceLift is for quick and easy on camera fixes. I absolutely die every time they request that I use my products during their glam sessions,” she gushed to HL.

Joyce also didn’t hesitate to share some of her skincare tips with our readers, stressing that finding the right products for your skin is key. “Find what works for you! It’s very easy to get caught up in trends not only with makeup but also with skincare, and skincare is too personal to copy,” she explains. And, paying attention to ingredients is pivotal.

“Figure out which ingredients work best for the look you’re trying to achieve and then seek out products that will help you with that,” she also shared. “I’ve had a lot of clients with acne-prone skin, which I really kept in mind when creating Joyce Bonelli Cosmetiques. We focus on hydration using hyaluronic acid to help bring out a glow but also ensure the skin isn’t drying up throughout the day.”

Joyce Bonelli Cosmetiques is available online now with special, limited-time pricing — but Joyce is already teasing what’s next.

” I’m so excited for you to see what’s in store for Joyce Bonelli Cosmetiques and to expand into tools and the color space with my products. Keep an eye out to see what else we have in store in the coming months in skin!” she teased.