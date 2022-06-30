Lauren Conrad Reveals Motherhood Taught Her To ‘Prioritize Self Care’ To Be ‘A Better Mom’

Lauren Conrad runs multiple successful businesses while also raising her adorable two kids, Liam 4, and Charlie, 2. The former reality TV star opened up about how motherhood helped develop her relationship with her work and herself, while speaking to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “Before I had kids, I tended to burn the candle at both ends, but I think being a mom has forced me to prioritize,” she explained. “I’m not helpful to my kids if I’m exhausted all the time. So, it’s forced me to take care of myself so that I can be a better mom, which is good!”

Lauren currently runs her own lifestyle website, designs her exclusive clothing and jewelry collection as Kohl’s, has a successful fragrance line, cofounded The Little Market, whose mission is to build sustainable partnerships with artisans around the world, and recently launched Little Co. for children’s clothing. The serial entrepreneur admitted that stepping into motherhood helped her find a “healthier relationship with work.” “I had to learn that it’s okay to ask for alone time and take care of yourself,” she said. “Especially after becoming a mom, it can feel selfish, but I think that once I learned that that was okay, and taking care of myself is taking care of my family.”

Lauren chatted with HollywoodLife in partnership with Planet Oat and the launch of The Planet Oat Marketplace, a limited-time pop-up experience for consumers to sample the brand’s delicious offerings. “I was already a fan of the brand. We use oat milk every day at home, and we came out to help them celebrate it!” she gushed.

She continued, “Being a mom, I am always looking for snacks that are fun and inventive! Using Planet Oat Oatmilk, I’ve created the perfect trendy treats, bringing back nostalgic old favorites, like cosmic brownies but with my own twist! I’ve even gotten my hands on purple superfood, ube, for a yummy Ube Pandesal and Ube Latte. The immersive pop-up experience will be just as out of this world as my delicious Supernova Bites!” You can find out if a pop-up will be in a city near you, here!