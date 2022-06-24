Lauren Conrad Reveals Why She’s ‘Done’ With Reality TV After Skipping ‘The Hills’ Reboot

Lauren Conrad, who is now married and has two children, said in a new interview that it's 'a privilege' to no longer have her life play out on reality television.

June 24, 2022 9:12AM EDT
Lauren Conrad
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mtv/Kobal/Shutterstock (5878717a) Audrina Patridge, Lauren Conrad, Whitney Port, Heidi Montag The Hills - 2006 Mtv USA TV Portrait Tv Classics
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Lauren Conrad, 36, declared that she’s “done” with reality television, years after she rose to fame on Laguna Beach and then starred in her spinoff series The Hills. “I shared a lot,” she told US Weekly on June 23. “I feel like it’s just a privilege to have my privacy. I appreciate it,” the former MTV star added.

Lauren Conrad
Lauren Conrad at The Little Market International Women’s Day on March 8, 2022 (Photo: Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Lauren’s been over reality TV for a while now, hence why she didn’t return for The Hills reboot that aired for two seasons starting in 2019. But Lauren did reveal that she and her husband William Tell considered returning to the spotlight so that she could promote her successful businesses, including her fashion line LC Lauren Conrad and her fair trade online store The Little Market. “If I’m able to do it not that way, then I’d prefer it,” Lauren said of her reasoning to stay away from the cameras.

The Sugar and Spice author was also asked by US Weekly if she’ll show her popular MTV shows to her sons Liam, 4, and Charlie, 2. “We’ll cross that bridge when we get there,” she explained. “I don’t know [but] I do think about that. I’m like, ‘Oh, like when does that come up?’ I feel like [they’re] too young. It’s confusing. We’ll see way down the line.”

Lauren Conrad
Audrina Patridge, Lauren Conrad, Whitney Port, Heidi Montag in ‘The Hills’ (Photo: Mtv/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Lauren’s life changed forever when Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County premiered on MTV in 2004. The series followed then-teens Lauren, Stephen Colletti, Kristin Cavallari, Talan Torriero, Lo Bosworth, and more as they attended high school together in the Laguna Beach area. After three seasons, The Hills was launched and documented Lauren’s life while attending fashion school in Los Angeles. On The Hills, Lauren had an infamous falling out with her bestie Heidi Montag and quit the show during the penultimate season. Since then, Lauren’s been living her best life far, far away from the cameras.

