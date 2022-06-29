Julia Roberts & George Clooney Get Drunk & Play Beer Pong In Hilarious ‘Ticket To Paradise’ Trailer

Julia Roberts and George Clooney are on a mission to ruin their daughter’s marriage in their new rom-com, Ticket to Paradise. The trailer for the Ol Parker-directed film was released by Universal Pictures June 29 and features the Oscar winners playing a divorced couple on very bad terms. But Julia and George’s characters come together as they travel to Bali, where their daughter Lily (played by Kaitlyn Dever) has married a local, much to their displeasure.

“She’s throwing her career away,” George says to Julia about their daughter on the plane to Bali, as the exes are fittingly seated just one person apart from one another. “Just like her mother did. So I’m the only one that can stop her,” Julia adds.

In Bali, George and Julia decide they need to “trick” their daughter into dumping her husband. They go as far as stealing the wedding rings, but that doesn’t go according to plan. The trailer also teases some returning sparks between George and Julia’s characters. Might they fall in love again while trying to ruin their daughter’s own happy ending?

Locas Bravo, Angelo Montano, and Billie Lourd also star in Ticket to Paradise, out October 21. The film was directed and co-written by Ol Parker, who helmed 2018’s Mama Mia! Here We Go Again.

This film is the first time Julia and George have shared the screen since Jodie Foster’s Money Monster in 2016. The two also famously starred opposite each other in 2001’s Ocean’s Eleven and 2004’s Ocean’s Twelve. George shared in 2020 how he was able to convince Julia to join Ocean’s Eleven, telling GQ (per Cinemablend), “I remember Julia. I didn’t know her. I’d never met her, and she was making $20 million dollars a film. And we just talked Brad [Pitt] into doing it and Matt [Damon] into doing it and we wanted Julia to do it. So, I put a $20 dollar bill on a script and I sent it to her. And I said, ‘I hear you get $20 a picture now.’ “