January Jones Poses In Her Underwear After Knee Surgery: ‘Feelin’ Good & Limber Again’

January Jones revealed she would be getting her 'stitches out' later in the day, in her latest post full of flattering photos.

June 25, 2022 1:32PM EDT
January Jones
Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock

January Jones, 44, is showing fans her bandaged knee, in new sexy photos on her Instagram. The actress shared photos of herself rocking a black and white striped cropped tee and black underwear as she put her knee, which had recently undergone surgery, on full display. She appeared to be standing and posing in a bathroom and had her chin-length blonde hair down as she accessorized with a necklace.

“Progress report: feelin good and limber again! Just a couple holes in my knee, stitches out later today 💃🏼,” January captioned the post, which was published on June 24. Her fans were quick to comment on the pics and wish her a speedy recovery in the comments section. “Happy to see you’re doing better gorgeous one!” one fan wrote while another shared, “Glad you’re healing and getting back to 100%.”

January’s latest pics come one week after she shared a photo of herself in a surgical gown and cap right after her surgery. “Possibly the cutest I’ve ever looked. Knee surgery ✔️thanks Dr. Gerhardt for fixing my meniscus. NBA here I come. #goWarriors #ImOnDrugs,” she wrote in the caption.

When January’s not getting attention for sharing her medical experiences, she’s doing so for showing off her natural beauty. She went makeup-free while belting out Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On,” in a video posted earlier this year. She looked gorgeous in an oversized black-and-white sweater and ripped jeans as she sang into a microphone, flaunting her vocal talents.

Shortly before the singing video was posted, January wowed when she posted an eye-catching mirror selfie. She wore an open brown leather jacket with nothing underneath and black sweatpants. She had her blonde tresses covering half of her face and cheekily asked for fashion advice in the caption. “I’m so out of practice. Can one wear sweatpants, a leather jacket and no top as an outfit?” she asked. “What if I zipped it up and put shoes on.. is that sufficient?? Also does it feel more like ‘date night’ or ‘target run’?”

