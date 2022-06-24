Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals Whether Her Daughter Is Team Angel Or Spike On ‘Buffy’

Sarah Michelle Gellar‘s kids, Charlotte, 12, and Rocky, 9, have officially finished watching Buffy the Vampire Slayer, in which Sarah starred as the titular character Buffy for seven seasons between 1997 and 2003. As Sarah, 45, promoted her partnership with the Wells Fargo Active Cash Visa® Card, she revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY if her daughter is team Spike or team Angel. “I will tell you my daughter is definitely a pro Angel,” the actress divulged. For those who might need a refresher, Angel and Spike served as Buffy’s love interests and the end of the show didn’t reveal who Buffy would ultimately end up with.

Regarding how both her kids felt about the cliffhanger ending, Sarah said she believes they’re “happy with it” because they watched it so long after it ended and did not binge-watch it. “I think there’s less pressure on the ending to satisfy so many people because it’s not in real-time. Right?” she theorized. “And so they’re excited to see things wrapped up and they know what’s coming and I think it takes away a little of that. Pressure of pleasing everybody. And I think you’ll find that with most shows that people discover later. They’re less critical of an ending or things they don’t like. It’s sort of an interesting phenomenon with streaming and binging.”

As for her other projects, Sarah said she will “probably let” Charlotte see Scream soon, but said she does not need to watch Cruel Intentions until she’s married. “I’m not sure anyone needs to see their mother in that movie,” she quipped.

The I Know What You Did Last Summer star also spoke about getting back out following her coronavirus diagnosis. “Talking about Active Cash and Wells Fargo today has really hit home for me because I’ve been feeling down and feeling sorry for myself and I’m like, ‘I’m going to go online shopping and I’m going to buy myself some new clothing so that when I get out of this, I’m going to be fabulous,'” she recalled. “It’s like you realize how important those moments of joy and those things that make you smile are, and that we really need to do them and bring those into our life. It was like kind of a funny full-circle moment.”

The collaboration between Sarah and Wells Fargo is meant to “help consumers pursue their passion via an Instagram sweepstakes.” The sweepstakes, which launches June 24 and ends July 1st, will give 10 people a chance to win funds ($400 each) for their hobbies, and two of them will get a 30-minute financial consultation with Marsha Barnes, a certified financial, social worker, and founder of The Finance Bar.

“I love what they are doing,” Sarah continued. “It’s hard after two years of sitting on your couch and not going anywhere. It makes you realize that life is short and we have to take advantage of those things that bring us joy and and be smart about them too, not go crazy, but really encourage ourselves to dip our toe back in and to keep doing those things.”