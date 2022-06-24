‘Animal Kingdom’ Preview: Louise Thompson Takes On Catherine Belen’s Cold Case

Detective Louise Thompson has arrived in Oceanside, and right away she goes sniffing into things the Codys would prefer to keep buried in more ways than one. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the June 26 episode of Animal Kingdom, Capt. Torres shows Louise to her desk.

“You like bullsh*t?” Capt. Torres asks Louise. She bluntly replies, “No, I don’t.” Capt. Torres adds, “I didn’t ask for you to be assigned to my cold case unit.”

This isn’t exactly what Louise had in mind either, but she doesn’t really have a say. She asks what cold cases Capt. Torres has for her. He goes through a series of cases and ends with Catherine Belen’s case. He tells Louise that Catherine had a bunch of known associates who are “scumbags.”

Louise is immediately intrigued. She begins to go through the case file and chooses to start off with this investigation. Capt. Torres doesn’t want any funny business though. “You got one job. To get me some clearances and by the book. I don’t need the DA up my ass over bad police work,” Capt. Torres tells Louise.

Thompson agrees to follow the rules. She continues to flip through the case file and comes across Catherine’s photo. This case is going to send her down the rabbit hole.

Catherine Belen’s body was discovered at the end of season 5. As Capt. Torres points out, Catherine’s body had been in the ground for a couple of years. Catherine was killed by Pope on Smurf’s orders after Smurf thought she was working with the police. Pope buried her body out in the mountains where her body was found.

Moran Atias was cast as Louise Thompson back in May 2021. TVLine reported that Louise’s “relentless pursuit of killers is driven by a dark, complicated and twisted history that comes from her trying to outrun her own trauma.” Loises “uses every method of manipulation — lying and ignoring police procedure — to find justice for long-dead victims.” The sixth and final season of Animal Kingdom airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on TNT.