‘Animal Kingdom’ Season 4 Premiere Preview: Smurf Confronts J About His New Girlfriend

‘Animal Kingdom’ is back for season 4. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of Smurf and J having a tense conversation in the May 28 premiere.

Animal Kingdom returns for its highly-anticipated fourth season on May 28. The hit TNT series just keeps on getting better and better. J stops by to see Smurf and get the lowdown about the next day’s job in this EXCLUSIVE preview. “You sure we can get past the cameras?” J asks Smurf, who is just relaxing by the pool. Smurf quips, “I don’t think anybody’s going to be talking to the cops about the money used to pay illegal workers.” That’s when Smurf stars asking the questions.

“Where did you sleep last night?” she asks J. He says he was at his girlfriend’s place. “Oh, that’s right,” she continues. “The one I am still not allowed to meet.” J says that his girl just works weird hours and he’ll bring her by soon. Smurf continues to press J. She’s not letting him off easy. “Are you hiding her from us or is it the other way around?” she asks.

“I’m not hiding her,” he tells Smurf. She also notices that he’s not wearing the watch she bought him. He claims that he doesn’t want to lose it because it’s expensive. Smurf doesn’t seem pleased.

Animal Kingdom season 4 premieres May 28 at 9 p.m. on TNT. The series stars Ellen Barkin, Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, and Sohvi Rodriguez. Emily Deschanel also joins the cast this season in a recurring role. This season, Smurf is back on top reminding her boys of who’s boss. J will continue to scheme and try to take over the family business, while Pope has found dangerous new ways to deal with his anger. A new criminal crew is also introduced with a connection to the Codys.