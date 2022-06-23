‘Chloe’s Erin Doherty Embraced Playing The ‘Polar Opposite’ Of ‘The Crown’s Princess Anne

Chloe is a new psychological thriller that follows Becky Green, who becomes obsessed with stalking her childhood friend Chloe’s perfectly curated life on social media. When Becky suddenly dies, Chloe decides to infiltrate the lives of those closest to Chloe to find out what really happened. Becky finds herself going deeper down the rabbit hole in her quest for answers.

HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Erin Doherty about taking on such a different character after 2 seasons as Princess Anne on The Crown. “I was so ready because I think as an actor I personally love playing all the different things. I don’t see myself as any one specific way, so I don’t like the idea of people’s seeing me just as a princess or whatever,” Erin told HollywoodLife during the show’s press junket. “So when this came along, I was like, oh, thank God. I get to just flex my muscles in this different way. That’s what I love about what I do, so I just jumped at the opportunity to just play the polar opposite of Princess Anne.”

Erin admitted that she’d never seen a role like Becky before. “Most of the portrayals of people who become this obsessive in nature are generally done by men, so I think when it landed in my inbox, I was like, ‘As if! I’m being offered the opportunity to be a part of this.’ I find human beings fascinating and being given the opportunity to explore that within a female psyche was just a no-brainer. I just wanted to be a part of that,” she continued.

The actress loves “becoming submerged in characters,” and Becky was no exception. “That’s what I love about acting is losing yourself,” Erin said. “In a sense, Becky’s losing herself, so it was kind of like twofold. I got to lose myself to Becky, but Becky loses herself within this quest to try and understand what happened to her old friend. That fascinated me. It was phenomenal and just such a rare experience because I think the theme of obsession lends itself to being completely submerged.”

She revealed that “nothing is off the table” when it comes to Becky finding out the truth about Chloe’s fate. “There’s something that happens when you just lock on in a certain way that you just can’t let go, and that’s what’s happening with Becky. If she can find a moral reason to commit to something, she just will,” Erin said.

The first season of Chloe drops in full on June 24. Erin told HollywoodLife that the “show doesn’t tie things up neatly” and leaves the door open for a second season. She added, “I just don’t think that’s true to life. I feel like it’s very rare that you’re like, that chapter’s complete. We’re left with questions all the time, and that’s what the show does really well. I think you definitely go on a journey with Becky in terms of her self-discovery and self-acceptance, and self-love, like just starting to try and know herself a bit better and not fight those aspects of herself that she doesn’t feel quite comfortable with.”