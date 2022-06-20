Neil Diamond, 81, Delights Fans With Rare ‘Sweet Caroline’ Performance at Red Sox Game: Watch

So good, so good, so good! Neil Diamond led an epic performance to his classic hit 'Sweet Caroline' at Fenway Park, and the crowd joyfully sang along with him.

By:
June 20, 2022 12:16PM EDT
Neil Diamond
Neil Diamond Pop Star Here At Piano 1974. Neil Diamond Pop Star Here At Piano 1974.
Neil Diamond, one of pop music's great iconoclasts, stands outside his West Hollywood office talking about his latest compilation of songs, "Hot August Night II," . The album, a two-record set, released 15 years after "Hot August Night" was recorded in Los Angeles' Greek Theater Neil Diamond 1988, West Hollywood, USA
NEIL DIAMOND NEIL DIAMOND PERFORMING AT THE WEMBLEY STADIUM, LONDON, BRITAIN - 1989
Image Credit: Michael Dwyer/AP/Shutterstock

Neil Diamond, 81, stole the show at the Boston Red Sox game on Saturday night, June 18. The iconic musician performed an impromptu sing-along to his beloved song “Sweet Caroline” during the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Neil, who retired in 2018 after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, wore a Red Sox jacket and hat as he sang to the crowd, who enthusiastically belted out the anthem with him. So epic!

Unfortunately, the Red Sox lost to the St. Louis Cardinals, 11-2. But Boston fans were overjoyed to have Neil there in person performing the classic hit. “Sweet Caroline” has been played during the eight inning of every Red Sox home game since 1996. The last time Neil performed the song at Fenway Park was in 2013 following the Boston Marathon Bombing. He also sang “Sweet Caroline” at the Red Sox’s 2010 season opener.

Neil Diamond
Neil Diamond at the Boston Red Sox game on June 18 (Photo: Michael Dwyer/AP/Shutterstock)

In 2020, Neil sang an acoustic version of “Sweet Caroline” to lift spirits at the height of the COVID-19 quarantine. He surprised fans with a quick change-up of the lyrics to tie into what was happening with the pandemic. “Hands, washing hands/Reaching out, don’t touch me me, I won’t touch you,” Neil sang. He also performed the 1969 tune right before the country went into lockdown at Keep Memory Alive‘s 24th annual Power of Love Gala, which marked one of his first live performances following his Parkinson’s diagnosis.

Neil announced his retirement in a statement in January 2018. He explained that his diagnosis “made it difficult to travel and perform on a large-scale basis.” However, the Grammy Award winner did promise that he’d “remain active in writing, recording and other projects for a long time to come.”

