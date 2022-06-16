‘Jackass’ Star Johnny Knoxville Files For Divorce From 2nd Wife After 12 Years Of Marriage

It’s over between Jackass star Johnny Knoxville and his wife of 12 years, Naomi Nelson. The stuntman and filmmaker, 51, filed divorce papers in Los Angeles on Thursday and cited “irreconcilable differences,” in court documents first obtained by TMZ. In the filing, Johnny said he and Naomi have been broken up since 2021. Johnny asked for joint legal and physical custody of his kids with Naomi.

Johnny and Naomi got together in the mid-2000s and tied the knot in 2010 in Los Angeles. Before walking down the aisle, Naomi gave birth to their first son together, Rocko. The MTV star confirmed the baby news on his official blog. “It was reported today that my girlfriend Naomi Nelson and I are having a baby and I gotta say that’s true. Woohoo!!!” he wrote (via JustJared). “We have been together a few years now and felt it was time to start reproducing (if you know what I mean). Anyway, we are excited as all hell, and can’t wait ’til the little booger gets here. My daughter Madison has already started becoming a big sister, too, and is helping pick out clothes, strollers, and beds for her new little sister or brother. Okay then, I just thought you should hear it from me that it is official. We got us one on the way! Love, Knoxville.” Johnny and Naomi went on to have a second child together, a girl named Arlo, in 2011, per People.

As noted above, Johnny is also the father to daughter Madison, who was born in 1996. He shares her with his ex-wife, Melanie Clapp.

Johnny does not often post about his family life online, so it wasn’t obvious to fans that he and his wife were having troubles. His second to last post of Naomi came on Mother’s Day in 2021 when he posted a sweet snapshot of Naomi with their children. “Happy Mother’s Day to my one true love and the most wonderful mother our kids could ever hope for. You bless us every day and I and we love you very much,” he wrote. He then wished Naomi a happy birthday in August.

Johnny has not publicly commented on his divorce as of this writing.