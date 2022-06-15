Jesse Williams Holds Hands With Girlfriend Ciarra Pardo During Romantic Stroll In Rare Photos

Jesse Williams, 40, was spotted holding hands with his girlfriend Ciarra Pardo, 40, on June 15, 2022, in New York City. The couple, who allegedly started seeing each other in 2018, looked very casual during their afternoon spent in the Big Apple. After being photographed having lunch together, the adorable couple walked hand-in-hand as they went shopping. As fans know, the Grey’s Anatomy star, who has also made a name for himself on Broadway, had a week filled with mixed emotions. Although the play that he starred in on Broadway, Take Me Out, won a Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play, Jesse, himself, did not nab the Tony for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play. Instead, that went to his co-star, Jesse Tyler Furguson, 46. Judging by Jesse’s happy demeanor while out with Ciarra, however, that is now water under the bridge!

For their outing, Jesse wore a plaid pair of brown, blue, white, and grey plaid shorts. He was sporting a long-sleeved sweater in the hot city. He accompanied the outfit with white high-top sneakers, a white New York Yankees baseball cap, and a pair of dark sunglasses. He adorned the outfit with silver chains around his neck and was carrying a shopping bag, which alluded to the possibility that he was out shopping with Ciarra. In one of the photos, the two were seen at lunch. While waiting for their food, Jesse was photographed looking at his cell phone. The two seemed unaware that they were being snapped.

Ciarra, who is a star in her own right as Rihanna‘s BFF and the former Creative Director for Geffen Records, looked gorgeous on the outing. Wearing a long blue striped dress with embroidered flowers on the top, which featured a plunging neckline, Jesse’s girlfriend accompanied the outfit with a pair of sandals that were accented with white round beads. Her hair was pulled back away from her face. Like Jesse, Ciarra also wore dark black sunglasses. She carried a white purse and her well-manicured fingernails were painted white to match her ensemble.

View Related Gallery Jesse Williams: Pics Of The Actor

As HollywoodLife reported on June 13, Jesse recently weighed in on his thoughts about Ellen Pompeo, 52, leaving Grey’s Anatomy, and whether he thought the show would be able to go on without her. When asked by Access Hollywood about the subject, Jesse said, “I don’t know, it would be a different show [if she left], she’s the heart of that show, she’s Grey, so unlikely. I don’t work there anymore so it doesn’t matter what I think.”.