Blac Chyna Responds To Kardashians’ ‘Attempt To Financially Ruin’ Her With Litigation Costs

Blac Chyna, 34, whose real name is Angela White, is speaking out about Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian , Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner reportedly trying to get her to pay their $391,000 litigation costs from the recent defamation trial that didn’t rule in her favor. The former girlfriend of Rob Kardashian, who sued the KarJenners for a total of $100 million, released a statement through her lawyer, Lynne Ciani, that said because she “achieved” certain “litigation objectives” in the case, she won’t have to pay what they’re apparently demanding she pay.

“Kris Jenner’s attempt to financially ruin Angela White, the mother of her granddaughter Dream Kardashian, will not work,” the statement, which was obtained by HollywoodLife, began. “Under California law, costs are awarded to defendants only when they are without fault. In this case, a Los Angeles jury reached a verdict that defendant Kris Jenner falsely claimed that ‘Chyna beat the sh*t out of Rob’s face’ and that defendant Kylie Jenner falsely claimed that Chyna would ‘proceed with using and physically abusing my brother.’ The same Los Angeles jury reached a verdict that defendants Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner did not act reasonably and in good faith to protect their own economic interests in the Rob & Chyna show.”

“Angela White’s objectives in the litigation were to prove that Kris and Kylie Jenner’s statements were false and that all four defendants did not act reasonably and in good faith regarding Season 2 of Rob & Chyna,” the statement continued. “Because Ms. White achieved these litigation objectives, defendants cannot be considered “prevailing parties” under California law and they cannot recover their exorbitant litigation costs of $391,000 from Ms. White.” Chyna’s statement comes on the same day the KarJenners’ lawyers filed paperwork that showed their financial costs for her lawsuit trial against them, according to TMZ. The documents show the total costs to be $391,094 and it doesn’t include attorneys’ fees. The judge of the trial reportedly ruled that the family is owed the costs but the court will need to sign off on the final amount.

Chyna first sued Kris, Kim, Khloe, and Kylie back in 2017 over claims of assault, battery, domestic violence, defamation and interference with prospective economic relations. She claimed her ex Rob, with whom she shares her five-year-old daughter Dream, was “an abuser” and called his family “media predators” who caused the end of her E! reality show Rob & Chyna. After a two week trial, a jury ruled in the KarJenners’ favor.