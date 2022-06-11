Tara Reid, 46, Makes Rare Appearance & Is Pretty In Pink In Halter & Mini – New Pics

Tara Reid, 46, looked gorgeous in her latest rare outing. The actress posed on the red carpet of the makeup launch event for Derek Fabulous‘ collaboration with Face Stockholm in a pink halter top and long matching skirt on June 10. She also rocked nude-colored platform pumps as she held a gold sequined purse during the West Hollywood, CA outing.

The beauty, who posed both solo and with others, including Derek, had her long blonde hair down and flaunted pretty makeup that included pink lipstick. She also accessorized with a heart-shaped necklace and was all smiles as she posed for epic pics. At one point, she even shared a laugh with the photographers and it was captured in a memorable photo.

In addition to Tara, other stars attended the event, including Cynthia Bailey and Taryn Manning. They also wore fashionable outfits as they enjoyed mingling with other attendees and posing for pics.

Shortly after the makeup launch, Tara took to her Instagram story to repost photos other attendees took with her as well as photos of herself posing on the carpet. She also shared a screenshot of an article written about her and her appearance at the event and congratulated Derek on his new line, in the caption. He didn’t hesitate to respond with a kind comment.

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I’m so happy you came and had a wonderful time!!! Thank you for supporting @facestockholm @glsen @doors.nyc you are #DEREKFABULOUS,” he wrote.

When Tara’s not wowing during rare appearances, she’s doing so on social media. She often posts various eye-catching pics of herself on her Instagram page and shares positive messages in the caption. One of her most recent showed her posing in a light gray t-shirt with a graphic of angel wings on it. She had her long hair down and parted to the side and flaunted eyeliner and pink lipstick. “I hope you all are having a great day 💜😘,” she wrote in the caption.