Tara Reid, 46, Makes Rare Appearance & Is Pretty In Pink In Halter & Mini – New Pics

Tara Reid confidently posed on the red carpet of a makeup launch in West Hollywood for Derek Fabulous' collaboration with Face Stockholm.

By:
June 11, 2022 2:04PM EDT
Tara Reid 49th Anniversary Gala Vanguard Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles LGBT Center, USA - 22 Sep 2018
Actress Tara Reid On the Red Carpet for the Derek Fabulous X Face Stockholm Makeup Collab At Doors in West Hollywood Pictured: Tara Reid Ref: SPL5317909 100622 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
West Hollywood, CA - Tara Reid, 45, and her boyfriend Nathan Montpetit-Howard arrive at Craig’s for a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner. They were kind enough to pose for photos before going in. Pictured: Tara Reid, Nathan Montpetit-Howard BACKGRID USA 14 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com

Tara Reid, 46, looked gorgeous in her latest rare outing. The actress posed on the red carpet of the makeup launch event for Derek Fabulous‘ collaboration with Face Stockholm in a pink halter top and long matching skirt on June 10. She also rocked nude-colored platform pumps as she held a gold sequined purse during the West Hollywood, CA outing.

Tara Reid poses at the makeup launch. (Tim Regas / SplashNews.com)

The beauty, who posed both solo and with others, including Derek, had her long blonde hair down and flaunted pretty makeup that included pink lipstick. She also accessorized with a heart-shaped necklace and was all smiles as she posed for epic pics. At one point, she even shared a laugh with the photographers and it was captured in a memorable photo.

Tara Reid looking glamourous. (Tim Regas / SplashNews.com)

In addition to Tara, other stars attended the event, including Cynthia Bailey and Taryn Manning. They also wore fashionable outfits as they enjoyed mingling with other attendees and posing for pics.

Shortly after the makeup launch, Tara took to her Instagram story to repost photos other attendees took with her as well as photos of herself posing on the carpet. She also shared a screenshot of an article written about her and her appearance at the event and congratulated Derek on his new line, in the caption. He didn’t hesitate to respond with a kind comment.

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I’m so happy you came and had a wonderful time!!! Thank you for supporting @facestockholm @glsen @doors.nyc you are #DEREKFABULOUS,” he wrote.

When Tara’s not wowing during rare appearances, she’s doing so on social media. She often posts various eye-catching pics of herself on her Instagram page and shares positive messages in the caption. One of her most recent showed her posing in a light gray t-shirt with a graphic of angel wings on it. She had her long hair down and parted to the side and flaunted eyeliner and pink lipstick. “I hope you all are having a great day 💜😘,” she wrote in the caption.

