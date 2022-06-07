Kid Rock Stands By His 2019 Drunken Rant Against Oprah, Joy Behar: ‘I Own What I Said’

Kid Rock isn’t taking back what he said about The View alum Joy Behar and talk show legend Oprah Winfrey! Back in November 2019, the controversial rapper, 51, slipped into a drunken onstage rant, excoriating Joy, Oprah, and Today host Kathy Lee Gifford. During an interview on a recent episode of Tucker Carlson Originals, Kid said he offers no apologies for the incendiary words. “A drunk man’s words are a sober man’s thoughts,” he told Tucker Carlson of Fox News. “I own what I said.”

Kid further dug his heels in, saying “I don’t apologize to anybody. I’m not an Oprah Winfrey fan. I got drunk and f***in’ next thing, I’m on stage saying ‘f*** Oprah.’” Kid’s most recent comments refer to a 2019 video in which he unleashed a tirade against the famous female hosts while onstage at his Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock ‘n’ Roll Steakhouse in Nashville, per TMZ.

Kid also clarified to Tucker that he actually meant to go after comedian Kathy Griffin, rather than Kathy Lee Gifford, over her infamous use of a prop head resembling then-president Donald Trump in 2017. “I was trying to go after Kathy Griffin you know, for holding up Trump’s head, but I’m so out of it I’m like ‘f*** Kathie Lee Gifford.”

The video showed Kid engaging in an expletive-filled and shockingly hateful tirade, saying “I’m just an honest guy who says, ‘Hey, I don’t like Oprah Winfrey or Joy Behar,’” while smirking and slurring, then jeering both women with crude sexual references. He then went on to say that people call him “f***ing racist,” before adding, “F*** Oprah Winfrey. F*** Kathy [Lee] Gifford I’m not the bad guy.” The notoriously vocal Trump supporter stumbled off the stage with help, but not before people in the audience also called him a “racist.”

The November incident was just the latest in a string of public antics that garnered the star criticism over racist, homophobic, and sexist comments. Kid previously refused to close his bar’s doors to the public during the coronavirus pandemic back in 2020, but ultimately they voluntarily temporarily shut it down in accordance with a local order to help stop the spread of COVID-19 at the time.