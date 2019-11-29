Oprah Winfrey Defended By Fans After Kid Rock Goes On Expletive-Filled, Hateful Rant About Her

Oprah Winfrey fans are taking to social media to bash Donald Trump-supporting Kid Rock after he slammed her onstage at his Nashville bar.

Kid Rock is under fire after footage of him lashing out and cursing about Oprah Winfrey from the stage of his Nashville bar was released. TMZ shared the 2-minute clip on Nov. 29, but it was filmed by fans in the Big Honky Tonk & Rock n’ Roll Steakhouse crowd days earlier. In the video the 48-year-old rocker starts off by saying, “I’m just an honest guy who says, ‘Hey, I don’t like Oprah Winfrey or Joy Behar.’” Kid then starts smirking and slurring his words as he clutches the mic and insults both women using oral sex references.

The vocal Donald Trump supporter goes on to point out that people call him “f***ing racist.” Even fans in the crowd call him that, but others cheer as he goes on to say “F*** Oprah Winfrey. F*** Kathy [Lee] Gifford.” He adds, “I’m not the bad guy.” Kid is later led stumbling off stage. You can see the video on TMZ HERE. HollywoodLife has reached out to both Oprah Winfrey and Kid Rock’s reps for comment but we’ve yet to receive a response.

But outraged fans of the 65-year-old TV legend have been very vocal, taking to social media to slam the “All Summer Long” rocker. “.@KidRock how dare you say disgusting things about @Oprah! One outraged person tweeted, adding, “You just proved that you’re a racist. Shame that the @WWE put you into their WWE Hall Of Fame. Just for this I’m erasing your music from my devices. Get a clue! #fortheculture #FridayThoughts.”

Other people went on Kid’s own Instagram page to bash him for his words. “Ha and Oprah is still a thousand times richer and more successful than you 😜who doesn’t give a damn what a drunk who no one remembers anymore has to say… go to rehab and stop making a fool out of yourself!” another person wrote, mocking the foul-mouthed musician.

Others pointed out that he is the father of a biracial child, Robert James Ritchie Jr. who was born in 1993. “I’m sure that he has a black friend so that makes it OK. (This is sarcasm to those who can’t tell,” another person tweeted, before someone responded, “No, he actually has a black child so he really thinks it’s OK. Smdh.”

It’s not the first time that Kid Rock has insulted talk show hosts. A year ago, he called The View co-host Joy Behar a “bitch” on Fox News. Joy, 77, addressed the insult live on TV, saying, “Well, all I can say is this bitch and these bitches are happy to have you on the show and have a beer.”