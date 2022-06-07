Cardi B Looks Stunning In Satin Bikini & Fur, Cutout Thigh-High Boots In New Photos

Cardi B looked sexier than ever when she rocked a plunging satin bikini with furry cutout boots in sexy new photos.

June 7, 2022
Cardi B is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 29-year-old put her incredibly toned figure on display in a tiny blue satin bikini with matching long furry boots.

Cardi posted the slideshow of photos with the caption, “Runway on Miss Belcalis.” In the photos, Cardi rocked a plunging triangle top that revealed ample cleavage and matching low-rise thong bottoms. The sexy two-piece put her toned abs on full display as she sat on a chair.

Cardi styled her two-piece with a pair of hip-high blue furry chaps that were completely cut out. She styled the chaps with sky-high platform blue pumps that had clear heels, as well as oversized black sunglasses and a massive, puffy brown vest that had a huge hood over her head.

In the second photo, Cardi posed from the side without her vest, showing off her thong bottoms and a colorful tattoo down her leg. As for her glam, she had her dark hair parted to the side in voluminous tight curls while a dark lip-lined matte brown lip tied her look together.

Later that same day, Cardi posted another photo to her Instagram story where she wore a skintight sequin rainbow bodysuit. The crisscross halterneck jumpsuit featured a plunging bustier bodice while the rest of the chevron one-piece hugged her curvy frame. She accessorized her look with a pair of bedazzled rainbow heels and a matching hairstyle.

Cardi had her hair down in a short, platinum blonde bob while both sides were dyed a bright red and a bright purple. A metallic smokey eye and a glossy nude lip completed her colorful ensemble.

