‘Glee’ Star Amber Riley Shows Off In Strapless Bikini, Celebrating Being In Her ‘Fine Era’

Amber Riley stunned in a multi-colored bikini as she laid out the rules for how she expects to be treated during her new chapter of life.

By:
June 3, 2022 7:12PM EDT
Amber Riley
View gallery
Kim Kardashian enjoyed her summer vacation with baby Saint and North West as they all play in the sand together at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico North was joined by her baby brother for his first tropical trip in the water together as a family. Kim was having fun on the ground with the baby as she and her daughter spent some quality time together all in their summer swimwear.Mandetory mention of "Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico"Ref: SPL1336080 180816 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
Newlywed Bachelor star JoJo Fletcher looks stunning in a plethora of sexy swimsuits, which she has designed and modeled for Cupshe. The 31-year-old reality star, who wed Jordan Rodgers in California earlier in May, shows of her immaculate tanned physique in a series of ensembles, which retail for around $40 each and are from the Cupshe x JoJo Fletcher collection. The photoshoot is set by a pool in a beautiful desert-style mansion in Santorini, where she went on her honeymoon. JoJo told DailyMail.com that she was a natural fit for the brand. She said: ‘Beach vacations are my absolute favorite so when Cupshe approached me about doing a swim collab with them it was instantly an exciting opportunity for me. ‘Back when I had my clothing line Fletch, swimwear was such a hit so to be able to dip my toes back in and design quality swimwear that was more affordable and inclusive to all different styles was something I knew I wanted to be a part of.’ Of all the Cupshe x JoJo Fletcher suits, she likes the monokini the best. 'I love all of the pieces we created and also love that the collection encompasses many different styles & "moods" if you will. I keep getting drawn back to the black deep plunge monokini though. It is that perfect simple, yet sexy one piece that would look killer on anyone.' She also said the white swimsuit she wore in Santorini was made with her honeymoon in mind. 'I loved being able to incorporate two looks that would fit within the bridal theme. I was inspired by having these pieces be both romantic and playful (adding the bows and belts) while also having one that was a little more sexy as a one piece with a high leg and a low back,' she shared. 'The fabric we found has the most beautiful monochromatic patterned texture that gives that perfect detail while keeping it classic all white.' Speaking about her wedding, JoJo added: 'I was so excited. It was  a little crazy with final planning details and remodeling a house. 'I had to keep having to
**NO YOUTUBE NO SOCIAL MEDIA NO PR NO BRAND RIGHTS** Julia Fox shows off her flawless physique while grocery shopping in an outrageous outfit. The model is seen pushing her cart of groceries out of Pavilions in Los Angeles wearing Alexander Wang head to toe. Pictured: Julia Fox Ref: SPL5310237 150522 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Italy Rights

Amber Riley is ready for Hot Girl Summer! The 36-year-old Glee actress showed off her curves in an off-the-shoulder blue, pink, and red zebra print bikini via photos she shared on Instagram on June 3. Her high-leg bikini bottoms featured several layers of silver chains draped between the back and front of them, giving the look an extra bit of style. The actress posed in three photos, showing off different angles of her edgy pre-summer look in each one. A fourth and final snapshot depicted a man holding a cardboard sign that read, “These h—s don’t deserve me.”

Amber celebrated the fact that it’s Friday in the caption of the post and proceeded to list 22 things that have been on her mind recently, many of which proved she’s ready to enjoy her hot, single girl summer. The first thought on her list said, “You’ll never get a chance to treat me like the yellow starburst. Peep slide #4,” with the call to action referencing the cardboard sign she shared. Her third bullet explained that she’s perfectly content being the “rich auntie” who spoils the children in her life. No. 7 on her list read, “I’m really stepping into my FINE era. And I like it.” She went on to discuss several other things, like her “underrated” debut EP, titled Riley, her “fetish for guys with a foot fetish”, and the fact that she’s “way too afraid to bring children into this world.”

Her longest bullet pointed shouted out Pride Month, which kicked off on June 1. “It’s pride month. Thank you to my LGBT+ fans, family, and friends. You all have played instrumental parts in my career, personal life, in my growth, and I’m grateful,” she began. “You are beautiful, and worthy, and you deserve to be here. As an ally, I promise to love on you, defend you, and fight alongside you to ensure you have the same freedom everyone else has walking around in this dumpster fire country. You’ve been some of my greatest supporters, and I’d be seriously remiss not to acknowledge that. So thank you, humbly.”

A day before her reflective Instagram post, Amber shared a video of herself posing in the same bikini, but with a towel in hand. “Nobody is gonna stress me out. Keep your negativity to yourself. If you’re not tryna twerk, be half naked on vacation, and encourage peace and rest, MOVE AROUND ME! I’m doing me,” she wrote in the caption, also noting that she is declaring “soft girl summer” for herself. “The cape is off and the THONG IS ON … may the odds in my DMs be forever in your favor,” she concluded.

The thoughtful and confident posts come a few months after Amber and her former fiancé Desean Black called off their one-year engagement. The singer and actress first revealed she was no longer with Desean during a March episode of the Nice & Neat podcast. “I am a single Black female. I am,” she stated. “I wish him the best. I don’t have anything horrible or bad to say,” she added.

More From Our Partners

ad