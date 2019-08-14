Megan Thee Stallion’s Sexy ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Video With Nicki Minaj Shut Down By Police

Has ‘Hot Girl Summer’ been canceled? Megan Thee Stallion was shooting the video for her brand new hit with Nicki Minaj, but the LAPD wasn’t feeling the jam and shut her down!

Having the cops shut down your music video shoot is the antithesis of “Hot Girl Summer. Such a fate happened to Megan Thee Stallion, the 24-year-old Houston rapper that coined the term (which also happens to be the name of her hot new single), according to TMZ. While filming the “HGS” video in Los Angeles’ Mount Olympus neighborhood on Aug. 9, the LAPD “crashed the shoot” after someone supposedly ratted Megan out over allegedly not having the proper permits. The cops, TMZ reports, pulled the plug on the shoot after discovering she “didn’t have the necessary paperwork,” and sent everyone packing – including Nicki Minaj, 36, and Ty Dolla $ign, 34.

Megan’s guests on the track were all set to go at a house they booked as the main set for the shoot. Megan even gave a behind-the-scenes peek of the video by sharing a photo of her and Nicki in matching neon-green, striped outfits. Thankfully, this story has a happy ending: TMZ reports that Megan and her crew were able to lock down another location about 50 miles east of Los Angeles in Chino Hills. They were able to finish the scenes without any issues, and the video will be released on schedule. Expect plenty of animal cameos and plenty of twerking.

Before “Hot Girl Summer” was released on Aug. 9, it was already the viral hit of 2019. The term comes from the first lyric of her song, “Cash Sh*t.” (“Real hot girl sh*t”) as well as the artwork for her monster album, Fever, which includes the words “She’s thee HOT GIRL and she’s bringing THEE HEAT,” per Refinery29. It didn’t take long for Megan’s fans to transform these phrases into “Hot Girl Summer.” As it turns out, “Hot Girl Summer” is a gender-neutral term that applies to anyone being true to themselves.

“It’s just basically about women — and men — just being unapologetically them, just having a good-ass time, hyping up your friends, doing you, not giving a damn about what nobody got to say about it,” she told The Root at the 2019 BET Awards. “You definitely have to be a person that can be the life of the party and, y’know, just a bad bitch.” So, finishing your music video after the cops shut you down because someone allegedly snitched on you? That seems to be the living definition of “Hot Girl Summer” right there.