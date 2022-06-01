Winona Ryder Relives Her 90s Grunge Days In Marc Jacobs New Campaign

Winona Ryder gave us a flashback to the 90s when she starred in a new, grungy Marc Jacobs campaign.

By:
June 1, 2022 12:34PM EDT
winona ryder
View gallery
Winona Ryder attends the premiere of HBO's "The Plot Against America" at Florence Gould Hall, in New York NY Premiere of HBO's "The Plot Against America", New York, USA - 04 Mar 2020
Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1618210a)Square Dance, Winona Ryder, Rob LoweFilm and Television
BEETLEJUICE, Winona Ryder, 1988. ©Warner Brothers / Courtesy: Everett Collection.
Image Credit: HARLEY WEIR

Winona Ryder was a style icon back in the 90s and the actress proved she still is one, as she starred in a new Marc Jacobs campaign. The 50-year-old modeled the new J Marc shoulder bag and she looked fabulously edgy in a slew of black sheer outfits while her dark hair covered her face.

winona ryder
Winona Ryder starred in the new Marc Jacobs campaign promoting the new J Marc shoulder bag. (HARLEY WEIR)
winona ryder
Winona looked grungy & cool in the photos & we loved this plunging black dress with massive platform yellow boots. (HARLEY WEIR)

Winona first starred in a Marc Jacobs campaign almost 20 years ago and now her life has come full circle. In the new campaign, Winona looked edgy and cool in a tight black turtleneck tucked into a high-waisted, sheer black tulle maxi skirt while holding a neon orange purse.

winona ryder
In another photo, Winona rocked this red top with a black skirt & cutout black leather platform boots. (HARLEY WEIR)

Her dark hair was tossed back into a bun while her long bangs covered most of her face. Meanwhile, a super dark eyeliner, a dark brown lip, and black nail polish completed her glam.

In another photo, Winona rocked the same glam while wearing a plunging black dress that revealed ample cleavage which was covered by a neon green purse. The sexy frock featured long flowy sleeves and a maxi skirt, and she acessorized with sky-high, yellow leather lace-up platform boots.

Another one of our favorite photos pictured Winona wearing a black, crushed leather and sheepskin-lined coat with a sheer black lace tank top underneath. In the photo, she covered up her face from the flash with her hand.

Designer, Marc Jacobs, was so happy to be working with Winona again, that he commented on the campaign video, posted to the brand’s Instagram, writing, “My Winona,” with a red heart.

More From Our Partners

ad