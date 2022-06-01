‘Property Brothers’ Star Drew Scott & Wife Linda Phan Welcome Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order for Drew Scott, 43, and his wife Linda Phan, 36! Linda gave birth to their first child, a boy named Parker James, on June 1. They announced the exciting news on social media. “Our lives are forever changed … Welcome to the world Parker James,” the new dad wrote on his Instagram post under a carousel of two photos of the new family of three. The first photo was colored in black and white and showed Drew and Linda’s fingers entangled in their little one’s tiny hands. The second photo showed Linda nursing Parker with Drew lovingly gazing at his son.

Linda did not post at the same time as her husband. However, earlier in the day, she shared a photo of an orange flower captioned, “Insight timer quote of the day just gets it.” A second photo had the quote, “Nature does not hurry, yet everything is accomplished.” She also had an ad on her Instagram Story of her and Drew gushing over a Maxi-Cosi USA baby swing.

The couple, who tied the knot back in 2018, confirmed that they were expecting a baby in December 2021. Drew sweetly cradled Linda’s growing baby bump in a mirror selfie, which showed the two twinning in red shirts. The Property Brothers star was grinning ear-to-ear in the adorable photo, which confirmed the pregnancy news in a lengthy caption about their journey. “Guess we’re doing weekly bathroom selfies now,” Drew began.

“It has been an adventure to get here! We know we’re not alone in this experience and that everyone’s is filled with unique challenges along the way,” he penned, referencing a two-year fertility journey that included IUI and IVF treatments.

“When we first started down this path, we quickly felt sooooo appreciative of the doctors we’ve been fortunate to work with, and fam and friends who supported us throughout, sharing their stories or simply just being there,” he added.

“It made an overwhelming time in our lives more manageable. We hope as we grow through this, that even one of you reading this can also feel a little less lonely in whatever path you’re on!” he signed off. The same post was shared to Linda’s Instagram account on Dec. 21.

The couple also shared a deeply emotional vlog to YouTube documenting their journey of highs and lows. They looked so in love throughout the short clip, which showed them bonding through treatments, doctors visits and even meditation. The end of the video revealed that they were pregnant! Congratulations to Linda and Drew on their little one.