Charlie Puth Admits To Losing His Virginity To A Fan At 21: ‘I Never Saw Her Again’

Charlie Puth opened up about one of the most personal experiences of his life in a new interview with Bustle, published on Tuesday, May 31. The 30-year-old singer recounted what happened when he lost his virginity back when he was 21. Shockingly, the “Attention” popstar admitted that his first time was actually with a fan, who he didn’t keep in touch with after the fact.

After a small show in Boston, Charlie revealed that a woman approached him to ask for an autograph. “This girl came up to me and was like, ‘Can you sign my chest?’ I was like, ‘I feel like a rock star,’” he said. Even though losing one’s v-card is usually a rite-of-passage of sorts, the “Light Switch” virtuoso did express some regrets. “I never saw her again. She was lovely, but it makes me sad sometimes because I wish the older version of me was like, ‘Hey, you might want to just make this like a little more memorable,'” he said.

While he admitted to wanting his first time to be “a little more memorable,” he did get cheeky when he said that he had quite the sexual appetite. “I’m really horny. I think to be a creative, you have to be a little bit,” he said, after joking about a tweet that pointed out how sexually driven his TikToks seem.

Showing off his sexual desires isn’t the only thing that Charlie isn’t shy about, he’s posted sexy shirtless photos of himself sitting in his underwear to his Instagram. His music also embraces all sorts of sexual feelings, with the single “Light Switch” from his upcoming album Charlie boasting the lyrics: “You turn me on like a light switch.”

Of course, some of Charlie’s songs touch on deeper, harder emotions, like the heartwrenching “That’s Hilarious,” where he sings, “You took away a year of my f**king life.” Even though a line like that might be a little intense, Charlie admitted that he tried to incorporate some humor into the song (given the title “That’s Hilarious”), and he said that he worked to a bit of a balance. “It’s the sugar in the medicine,” he said.