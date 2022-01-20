Charlie Puth Sweats It Out 80’s Style In Hunky New Video For ‘Light Switch’ : Watch

Charlie Puth, 30, is working on his fitness in the video for the new single “Light Switch,” where the singer rocks 80’s style workout gear and shows off his physique.

Let’s get physical! Charlie Puth, 30, takes a page out of Olivia Newton-John‘s playbook in a brand new music video for his new single “Light Switch.” The ‘Attention’ singer rocks tight, neon workout gear straight out of the ’80s in the video, released on Thursday, January 20.

The video, directed by Christian Breslauer, follows Charlie as he hits the gym on a journey to win back a former flame. Scrolling through his phone looking back at their photos together, Charlie realizes it’s time to get his own mojo back after watching an aerobics commercial. Soon enough Charlie’s back in the gym channeling ’80s expert Richard Simmons, 73, repainting his house, and even saving money: flipping the “light switch” to get his life back on track.

The song, which Charlie co-wrote with frequent collaborator JKash and songwriter Jake Torrey, is the first single of Charlie’s upcoming album, Charlie. The singer had teased “Light Switch” to fans on TikTok and Instagram for weeks before its release.

Charlie has also teased even more new music on socials and shared a snippet of a new track to Instagram last October. Charlie told fans that the song was a breakup track, written about an ex who “stole a year of his life.” The four-time Grammy winner has yet to release a full version of the song, though fans in the comments were begging him to complete the single and share it with the world.

Getting in shape is more than just a music-video storyline for Charlie, who has previously been spotted looking sweaty and strong leaving the gym. Paparazzi caught Charlie leaving a Santa Monica workout facility shirtless last March, where he rocked a silver chain, New Balance sneakers, and Calvin Klein boxers. The actor looked toned and relaxed as he chatted on the phone during his cool down. Whether relaxing after the gym, working hard in the studio, or onset, Charlie clearly gives his all no matter what, and looks good doing it!