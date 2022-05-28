Kim Kardashian Reveals She Re-Wore A 2011 D&G Dress For Kourtney’s Wedding: Before & After Photos

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Like any true fashionista, Kim Kardashian knows exactly how to recycle an old garment with a twist! The makeup mogul took to her Twitter on Saturday, May 28 to reveal she combined two dresses in her closet to come up with a new look for her sister Kourtney and Travis Barker’s magical Italian wedding! The mother of four never looked better as she rocked a Dolce & Gabbana gown over a Vetements dress during the Portofino ceremony.

* FUN FASHION FACT * pic.twitter.com/uequDCAiNL — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) May 28, 2022

“Fun fact about this look for the wedding!” Kim, 41, wrote alongside snaps of the designer duds. “I know you guys just saw me in my archieve [sic] on last week’s episode of The Kardashians! I have every piece photographed and on an app. So when I knew I was going to Italy (LOVE a theme for a trip) I pulled all my Dolce & Gabbana clothes to try on again and see if I could re-wear anything!”

“The dress I wore to the wedding was a Dolce & Gabbana I purchased at Bergdorf Goodman in 2011 and wore it to the Glamour Awards,” she continued. “But to make the dress more modern and more me, I wore this lace gloved Vetements dress I had in my closet for a layered lace look.” Kim had two big fashion reveals on Saturday, as she also shared snaps of a never-before-seen outfit from Kourt & Travis’ marriage festivities. The Instagram post was an album of incredibly gorgeous snaps of herself rocking a velvet Dolce & Gabbana bustier ensemble. “La Dolce Vita,” Kim captioned the revealing pics.