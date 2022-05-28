Kim Kardashian Reveals She Re-Wore A 2011 D&G Dress For Kourtney’s Wedding: Before & After Photos

Kim said she added a lacy gown in her closet to the Dolce & Gabbana one to 'make the dress more modern and more me.'

May 28, 2022 6:57PM EDT
Like any true fashionista, Kim Kardashian knows exactly how to recycle an old garment with a twist! The makeup mogul took to her Twitter on Saturday, May 28 to reveal she combined two dresses in her closet to come up with a new look for her sister Kourtney and Travis Barker’s magical Italian wedding! The mother of four never looked better as she rocked a Dolce & Gabbana gown over a Vetements dress during the Portofino ceremony.

“Fun fact about this look for the wedding!” Kim, 41, wrote alongside snaps of the designer duds. “I know you guys just saw me in my archieve [sic] on last week’s episode of The Kardashians! I have every piece photographed and on an app. So when I knew I was going to Italy (LOVE a theme for a trip) I pulled all my Dolce & Gabbana clothes to try on again and see if I could re-wear anything!”

“The dress I wore to the wedding was a Dolce & Gabbana I purchased at Bergdorf Goodman in 2011 and wore it to the Glamour Awards,” she continued. “But to make the dress more modern and more me, I wore this lace gloved Vetements dress I had in my closet for a layered lace look.”

Kim had two big fashion reveals on Saturday, as she also shared snaps of a never-before-seen outfit from Kourt & Travis’ marriage festivities. The Instagram post was an album of incredibly gorgeous snaps of herself rocking a velvet Dolce & Gabbana bustier ensemble. “La Dolce Vita,” Kim captioned the revealing pics.

The maroon bustier was set off with a matching capelet and a black bodysuit. Kim kept her newly dyed platinum blonde tresses wrapped up in a messy bun, as she rocked a pair of killer stilettos. The impromptu photo shoot took place in a stunning Italian villa, with Kim leaning against the wall as she posed for her life.

Meanwhile, Dolce & Gabbana was obviously the name of the game at the couple’s nuptials, as the majority of the Kardashian family got all dolled up in the high-end label for the matrimony. See the stunning photos here.

