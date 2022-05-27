Shanna Moakler Auctioning Off Engagement Ring From Travis Barker: ‘It Was My Dream Ring’

Shanna Moakler, the ex-wife of Travis Barker, announced that she is planning to auction off the engagement ring she had when the two were wed. Clearly moving on from the past, she appears to no longer attach sentimental value to the piece of jewelry.

“That chapter of my life is over and even though wearing it at one time brought me great joy, I hope it will find a new home and continue to bring someone as much happiness as it once did to me,” she told US Weekly. The gorgeous silver ring features a sparkly diamond band surrounding a bold, circular stone.

The auction starts Friday, May 27, and initially runs through Tuesday, May 31. Although she is setting the starting price at 51k, she is hoping to get around 120k for the piece, revealing that it was originally worth approximately a whopping 160k.

View Related Gallery Travis Barker: Photos Of The Rocker Travis Barker Blink 182 in concert, The Joint, Las Vegas, USA - 23 Jul 2016 Travis Barker of Blink 182 Lollapalooza Music Festival, Grant Park, Chicago, Illinois, USA - 04 Aug 2017

The auction comes shortly after Travis married his third wife, Kourtney Kardashian, in a lavish wedding in Italy following a legal ceremony in Santa Barbara in May. However, Shanna insists that the timing is merely a coincidence, as she needed to take time to find a proper seller for the piece.

As for how Shanna feels about her ex-husband’s new marriage, she seems to be wishing the two the best. “My ex’s relationship really isn’t any of my business but I wish them continued happiness,” she told US Weekly in a February 2021 interview.

Shanna is Travis’ second wife, and the two were married from 2004 to 2008. They share two children together, 18-year-old Landon and 16-year-old Alabama. As for Shanna and Travis’ current relationship, they are focused on co-parenting their children as successfully as possible.

“As long as she’s great to my kids and they’re both happy, I’m happy for them,” Shanna said. “My kids seem to really like her, and they all seem [to be] in a good place, and I’m in a good place, so it’s good!” On May 22, she also called the wedding a “gorgeous affair,” and referred to Kourtney and Travis’ decision to include her children in the ceremony as a “beautiful gesture,” according to US Weekly.