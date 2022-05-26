Texas School Shooting Victim’s Husband Dies Of Heart Attack Just 2 Days After Tragedy

A grieving husband of a teacher killed in the Texas elementary school shooting has died. Joe Garcia, who lost his wife Irma Garcia on May 24 in the tragic incident, passed away of a heart attack just two days later. His family confirmed the news to Fox 26 Houston, after Irma’s nephew John Martinez announced on Twitter that Joe died.

“EXTREMELY heartbreaking and come with deep sorrow to say that my Tia Irma’s husband Joe Garcia has passed away due to grief, i truly am at a loss for words for how we are all feeling, PLEASE PRAY FOR OUR FAMILY, God have mercy on us, this isn’t easy,” John said in the tweet, alongside a photo of Joe and Irma. As of the time of publishing, John’s message has garnered over 100,000 likes and over 30,000 retweets.

Irma was one of 21 people shot and killed at Robb Elementary School on May 24. The victims included two 4th-grade teachers teachers, Irma and Eva Mireles, and 19 children. “She taught 4th grade and was in her 23rd year of teaching,” a tribute for Imra on Twitter read. “She died trying to protect her students. She was married for 24 years and had 4 children.”

The shooter, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, opened fire at Robb Elementary School and took the lives of the innocent children and adults. Ramos was killed by law enforcement after using a handgun, and possibly a rifle, to enact the senseless crime. In addition to those killed, there were also dozens left injured after the attack. The crime spree was eerily similar to the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre which left 26 dead.