‘Married At First Sight’ Reunion: Lindsey Goes Off On Alyssa For Sending Private Messages To Mark

Married At First Sight season 14 reunion host Kevin Frazier brings up to Lindsey that she has rubbed some of the ladies the wrong way throughout this MAFS journey. After a look back at some of the awkward moments, Kevin asks if her “lack of a filter” has gotten her into trouble in the past. “Of course,” Lindsey says. However, she admits that she loves feedback and has always been receptive to it.

The ladies give her a very questionable look. Kevin goes to Alyssa and asks if Lindsey’s ever made her feel uncomfortable. “I felt uncomfortable every time, yeah,” Alyssa says. Kevin wants to know Lindsey’s response to that.

“I have so many opinions. Let’s just cut right to the chase. Alyssa, you blocked me but you were sending messages to my husband privately on Instagram,” Lindsey tells Alyssa, who shakes her head. Lindsey continues to go off. “I don’t believe you,” she says.

Alyssa replies, “That’s not the truth and, I mean, I have the messages.” Lindsey says that Alyssa showed up at the apartment and “talked badly about me to everybody you could and I’d hear about it.”

Lindsey doesn’t stop. “I was like, ‘Mark, she doesn’t wish our marriage well. If she doesn’t wish it well, you don’t need to be friends with her. She’s not a good person.’ And I just really felt like we’re here for marriage and you’re not so stay home,” Lindsey says to Alyssa.

Lindsey recently confronted Mark about messages he’s been sending about her on social media during their Decision Day sitdown. “You may think it’s nothing, but there’s receipts everywhere in the world,” Lindsey told Mark. “So what you say about me, I will never not know. Let’s just be very clear about that. Whatever you say about me on social media will 100 percent end up in my hands. I think that’s something you need to consider going forward.” The Married At First Sight season 14 Boston reunion will air May 25 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.