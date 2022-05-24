Lance Bass’ Newborn Twins Wear Backstreet Boys Onesies, Not NSYNC: They’ve ‘Picked Sides’

Lance Bass 'busted' his 7-month-old twins Alexander and Violet for wearing 'I Love Backstreet Boys' T-shirts in their crib. Where's the love for NSYNC??

By:
May 24, 2022 12:12PM EDT
Lance Bass
View gallery
Producer Lance Bass poses for a portrait for Hollywood Life at the PMC Studios on March 6, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
(L-R) Michael Turchin and Lance Bass arrives at The 2017 ESPYS held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA on Wednesday, July 12, 2017. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***(Sipa via AP Images)
Beverly Hills, CA - NOV 17: Lance Bass and Michael Turchin attend The Trevor Project's TrevorLIVE LA 2019 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 17, 2019 in Beverly Hills CA. Credit: CraSH/imageSPACE/MediaPunch /IPX
Image Credit: Jeremy Smith/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

There’s some boy band drama going on in Lance Bass‘ household. Although Lance, 43, is a longtime member of NSYNC, his 7-month-old twins Violet Betty and Alexander James appear to be team Backstreet Boys.  The adorable little ones actually sported black and white onesies that say “I ♡ BSB” while sitting in their cribs, which Lance documented on Instagram May 23. And needless to say, Lance wasn’t thrilled that his twins were supporting his rival boy band.

“🚨BUSTED!!!!! 🚨,” Lance wrote at the start of his caption. “Looks like the twins have picked a side. Someone is NEVER getting a pony. #BoyBandWars,” the singer added. Lance’s followers got a kick out of the images, including his famous pals Jamie Lynn SiglerKathy Griffin, and Cat Cora. Of course, his fans dropped tons of NSYNC and Backstreet Boys references in the comments section.

We’d imagine Lance’s former bandmates Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, Justin Timberlake and JC Chasez aren’t fans of the twins’ choice of clothing, either. But no one, not even the five of them, can deny how cute Violet and Alexander look. Truly a picture-perfect moment!

Lance Bass
Lance Bass (Photo: Jeremy Smith/imageSPACE/Shutterstock)

Lance shares his babies with husband Michael Turchin, 35. It was a difficult journey to parenthood for the couple. Lance and Michael’s surrogate lost their baby boy at eight weeks in March 2020, after nine attempts of using an egg donor. However, two months later, Lance told PEOPLE that he and Michael were not “giving up” on having kids of their own.

Lance Bass & Michael Turchin
Lance Bass & Michael Turchin (Photo: Broadimage/Shutterstock)

“We realized it’s so common,” he told the outlet. “We’re trying not to get discouraged. The process has been so long.” Lance continued, “Because of what we’ve been through the last four years, we were very cautious to get excited.”

Luckily, Lance and Michael welcomed their twin son and daughter in October 2021, and they’ve been loving parenthood ever since.

More From Our Partners

ad