Lance Bass’ Newborn Twins Wear Backstreet Boys Onesies, Not NSYNC: They’ve ‘Picked Sides’

There’s some boy band drama going on in Lance Bass‘ household. Although Lance, 43, is a longtime member of NSYNC, his 7-month-old twins Violet Betty and Alexander James appear to be team Backstreet Boys. The adorable little ones actually sported black and white onesies that say “I ♡ BSB” while sitting in their cribs, which Lance documented on Instagram May 23. And needless to say, Lance wasn’t thrilled that his twins were supporting his rival boy band.

“🚨BUSTED!!!!! 🚨,” Lance wrote at the start of his caption. “Looks like the twins have picked a side. Someone is NEVER getting a pony. #BoyBandWars,” the singer added. Lance’s followers got a kick out of the images, including his famous pals Jamie Lynn Sigler, Kathy Griffin, and Cat Cora. Of course, his fans dropped tons of NSYNC and Backstreet Boys references in the comments section.

We’d imagine Lance’s former bandmates Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, Justin Timberlake and JC Chasez aren’t fans of the twins’ choice of clothing, either. But no one, not even the five of them, can deny how cute Violet and Alexander look. Truly a picture-perfect moment!

Lance shares his babies with husband Michael Turchin, 35. It was a difficult journey to parenthood for the couple. Lance and Michael’s surrogate lost their baby boy at eight weeks in March 2020, after nine attempts of using an egg donor. However, two months later, Lance told PEOPLE that he and Michael were not “giving up” on having kids of their own.

“We realized it’s so common,” he told the outlet. “We’re trying not to get discouraged. The process has been so long.” Lance continued, “Because of what we’ve been through the last four years, we were very cautious to get excited.”

Luckily, Lance and Michael welcomed their twin son and daughter in October 2021, and they’ve been loving parenthood ever since.