‘DWTS’ Pro Alan Bersten Reveals How He Really Feels About The Show Leaving ABC

Dancing With the Stars will return this fall for season 31, but not on ABC. The hit dance competition series will be moving to Disney+, making it the first live show to debut on the streaming service. For longtime fans, this news came as a shock. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with DWTS pro Alan Bersten to get his thoughts on the big move.

“I truthfully think it’s a good thing,” Alan told HollywoodLife at the Race to Erase MS Gala held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in LA. “I feel like everything is moving to streaming, and we will be the first live show on a streaming platform which makes it special. It feels like we’re the ones breaking the ground on that. I’m excited for that and I just feel like it’s going to be so grand because Disney is magical.”

As for additional changes, Alan is still in the dark. “Honestly, I don’t know. I just know that Disney week every season is amazing so I feel like it’s going to be a Disney season. It will be amazing,” Alan said.

Alan has been a pro on Dancing With the Stars since season 25. He won season 28 with The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown. Alan reveals whether or not he knows if he’s coming back for season 31. “I hope so! I don’t know,” Alan admitted. “Honestly, it’s still a dream being part of the show so if they’re willing to have me back, I will gladly be there.”

The news about Dancing With the Stars season 31 was announced in April 2022. “Dancing with the Stars has been a beloved staple on ABC for 30 seasons and brought so much joy to millions of viewers,” Dana Walden, Chairman of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, said in a statement. “As we’re significantly expanding our unscripted slate at ABC, this is a great opportunity to introduce this show to a whole new generation of fans on Disney+. We’re so grateful to our incredible partners at BBC Studios and look forward to continuing our relationship with them on this spectacular series, which will continue to be overseen by Rob Mills and the talented Walt Disney Television Alternative team.”