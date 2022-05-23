More About Biggie Smalls Notorious B.I.G.’s Son C.J. Wallace Reveals How He Honors His Dad’s Legacy 25 Years After His Death

It’s been 25 years since the tragic murder of famed rapper Notorious B.I.G., who was shot to death in an SUV after leaving a party in Los Angeles, Calif., on March 7, 1997. At the time of his death, the late rapper, whose real name was Christopher Wallace, had just welcomed a son, C.J. Wallace, into the world with singer Faith Evans, 48. On Friday, May 20, Notorious B.I.G.’s son — along with Faith and a slew of other rappers who knew and loved the rap legend — got together to celebrate, what would have been, B.I.G.’s 50th birthday. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY to his C.J., 25, about his father’s legacy and what he would get him for a birthday present if he were still alive.

When asked how he continues to honor his dad, C.J. said, “I continue to celebrate him and tell a different story. I continue to honor his legacy in different ways.” C.J. went on to give his thoughts on why B.I.G.’s music has continued to live on long after his death. “That is what I want. It is supposed to continually reach all of the people it is supposed to reach. Every year it is just getting crazier and crazier,” he said. When asked if he had a favorite B.I.G. song, C.J. said that he cannot just pick one. “I can’t just pick one. I can never pick one, no matter how many times I am asked. Tonight I am thinking about ‘Mo Money Mo Problems.’ I am thinking about ‘Machine Gun Funk.’ I am thinking about the unheard remixes that no one knows about.”

View Related Gallery The Notorious B.I.G. Photos: Remembering The Late Rapper On His 50th Birthday NOTORIOUS BIG FILE** The family of rapper Notorious B.I.G., shown clutching his awards at the Billboard Music Awards in New York,, has asked a Los Angeles judge for permission to expand their wrongful-death lawsuit against the city of Los Angeles. Notorious B.I.G., born Christopher Wallace, was fatally shot in 1997 in a sport utility vehicle shortly after a party in Los Angeles NOTORIOUS BIG SUIT, NEW YORK, USA NYC mayor Eric Adams honors the Christopher "Notorious B.I.G." Wallace for his 50th birthday on May 19, 2022 at NY City Hall Rotunda in New York City, USA. "Christopher George Latore Wallace (May 21, 1972 - March 9, 1997), better known by his stage names the Notorious B.I.G., Biggie Smalls, or simply Biggie,[3] was an American rapper and songwriter. Rooted in the New York rap scene and gangsta rap traditions, he is widely considered one of the greatest rappers of all time. Wallace became known for his distinctive laid-back lyrical delivery, offsetting the lyrics' often grim content. His music was often semi-autobiographical, telling of hardship and criminality, but also of debauchery and celebration" -Wikipedia NYC Mayor Eric Adams Honors Christopher "Notorious B.I.G." Wallace, New York, United States - 19 May 2022

When B.I.G. was murdered, C.J. was only four months old. Needless to say, he never really got a chance to know his father. Yet, C.J. said that he is constantly inspired by him. “He definitely keeps me sane. Sometimes I just listen to his music and I think about what he would have done in certain situations.” When asked by HollywoodLife what he would get B.I.G. for his 50th, which would have been on May 21, C.J. told us, “I would give him a hug. I would just want to be around him as much as possible and soak up as much as I could from him.”

Aside from Faith and C.J., a ton of other faces who are prominent in the rap community came out to show their respect, including Lil Kim, 47, Fat Joe, 51, and Lil’ Cease, 44, of Junior M.A.F.I.A., who was in the car with B.I.G. when the fatal shots were fired. HollywoodLife also spoke to Fat Joe, to ask what he would gift his fallen friend if he were here today. In an EXCLUSIVE interview, Fat Joe said that he would give B.I.G. love for his 50th birthday present. “Love. I would give him nothing but love,” he told us. The party — which was sponsored by Lexus and Pepsi — was held at Guastavino’s restaurant, in New York City.