Kristen Stewart Wears Daisy Dukes & Chanel Top While Out In Cannes: Photos

Kristen Stewart showed off her legs in a pair of low-rise daisy dukes with a cropped T-shirt while out in Cannes.

May 23, 2022 1:47PM EDT
Image Credit: SplashNews

Kristen Stewart has been on a roll with her outfits lately and her latest look from the Cannes Film Festival was super casual and chic. The 32-year-old wore a pair of low-rise, baggy distressed denim shorts that showed off her underwear band underneath. She styled her daisy dukes with an oversized cropped Chanel T-shirt and black leather boots.

Kristen Stewart rocked a pair of low-rise daisy dukes with a baggy, cropped white Chanel T-shirt, high socks, black leather lace-up boots & a pair of round black sunglasses at the Cannes Film Festival. (SplashNews)

Kristen is always rocking some sort of grungy outfit whether it’s on or off the red carpet and we loved this look. She accessorized with a pair of high white socks, booties, and a pair of round black sunglasses.

Kristen has been in France for a few weeks and before Cannes, she was at the Chanel Cruise 2023 fashion show. For the event, she wore a tight bedazzled plaid, sleeveless Chanel Fall 2022 Dress with a herringbone Chanel Fall 2022 Coat on top.

She accessorized her outfit with sheer black tights, a Chanel ‘Coco Crush’ Quilted Motif 18K White Gold Mini Version Ring, Chanel ‘eternal N 5’ 18K White Gold and Diamonds Ring, black Chanel Quilted Leather Ankle Strap Sandals, and Jillian Dempsey Baby Crown Ring.

For the after-party, KStew slipped into a white Chanel Ribbed Stretch Jersey Swimsuit with a high-waisted, see-through Chanel Mesh Satin Skirt on top. She tied her look together with a pair of Chanel Quilted Leather Ankle Strap Sandals, a Chanel ‘coco Crush’ Quilted Motif 18K White Gold Mini Version Ring, Chanel ‘eternal N 5’ 18K White Gold and Diamonds Ring, and a Jillian Dempsey Baby Crown Ring.

