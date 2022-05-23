Kristen Stewart Wears Daisy Dukes & Chanel Top While Out In Cannes: Photos

Kristen Stewart has been on a roll with her outfits lately and her latest look from the Cannes Film Festival was super casual and chic. The 32-year-old wore a pair of low-rise, baggy distressed denim shorts that showed off her underwear band underneath. She styled her daisy dukes with an oversized cropped Chanel T-shirt and black leather boots.

Kristen is always rocking some sort of grungy outfit whether it’s on or off the red carpet and we loved this look. She accessorized with a pair of high white socks, booties, and a pair of round black sunglasses.

Kristen has been in France for a few weeks and before Cannes, she was at the Chanel Cruise 2023 fashion show. For the event, she wore a tight bedazzled plaid, sleeveless Chanel Fall 2022 Dress with a herringbone Chanel Fall 2022 Coat on top.

She accessorized her outfit with sheer black tights, a Chanel ‘Coco Crush’ Quilted Motif 18K White Gold Mini Version Ring, Chanel ‘eternal N 5’ 18K White Gold and Diamonds Ring, black Chanel Quilted Leather Ankle Strap Sandals, and Jillian Dempsey Baby Crown Ring.

For the after-party, KStew slipped into a white Chanel Ribbed Stretch Jersey Swimsuit with a high-waisted, see-through Chanel Mesh Satin Skirt on top. She tied her look together with a pair of Chanel Quilted Leather Ankle Strap Sandals, a Chanel ‘coco Crush’ Quilted Motif 18K White Gold Mini Version Ring, Chanel ‘eternal N 5’ 18K White Gold and Diamonds Ring, and a Jillian Dempsey Baby Crown Ring.